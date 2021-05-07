GERMANY
Local demand drives orders
Strong domestic demand for consumer goods propelled a bigger than expected jump in industrial orders in March, data showed yesterday, in a sign that manufacturers would support a recovery once supply and delivery bottlenecks are overcome. The data published by the Federal Statistical Office showed that orders for industrial goods “Made in Germany” jumped on the month by 3 percent in seasonally adjusted terms. This easily beat a Reuters forecast of 1.7 percent and came after an upwardly revised increase of 1.4 percent in February and a rise of 0.8 percent in January. Domestic orders rose by 4.9 percent in March on the month, while foreign bookings increased by 1.6 percent.
AUTOMAKERS
VW raises earning outlook
Volkswagen AG (VW) yesterday raised its earnings outlook after a strong start to the year, while cautioning that the semiconductor shortage rippling through the industry would become more pronounced in the second quarter. Operating return on sales is forecast at 5.5 percent to 7 percent this year, compared with a previous range of 5 percent to 6.5 percent, Europe’s largest automaker said in a statement. It also raised its projection for net cash flow and net liquidity, sending its shares up as much as 2.4 percent in Frankfurt. While demand has rebounded across the industry, manufacturers are grappling with an acute chip shortage that is forcing them to halt production lines and prioritize some vehicles. Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said the company would feel more pain in the second quarter and that some lines would stop “for a few days, a few weeks,” although the fallout would not be as pronounced as with some rivals.
BANKING
SocGen posts Q1 profit
Societe Generale (SocGen) yesterday recorded a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit as its equities unit rebounded from an earnings wipeout to post its best performance in six years. France’s third-largest listed bank, which tumbled last year to its first full-year loss for a decade as the COVID-19 pandemic rattled its businesses, posted a 814 million euros (US$980 million) net profit in the quarter against a 326 million euros loss a year earlier. Earnings per share amounted to 0.79 euros, above a mean forecast for 0.23 euros according to Refinitiv data. The bank benefited from a sector-wide boom in share trading, with first quarter revenues increasing to 851 million euros against 9 million euros last year when the bank was hit by losses from complex derivative products, and had said it would exit some business lines.
METALS
Copper tops US$10,000
Copper rose above US$10,000 per tonne amid mine-supply growth concerns and as the return of Chinese investors from a three-day break put the spotlight on the strength of demand in the world’s top consumer. The metal climbed to the highest in a decade this week, fueling bets it would rally further to take out the record of US$10,190 set in February 2011, as the reopening of major industrial economies sparks a surge across commodities markets from iron ore to lumber. Echoing a growing list of lofty price targets, Trafigura Group said in March that it expects copper to top US$15,000 in the coming decade on the push toward decarbonization, and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd raised its price target to US$10,750, citing subdued supply growth.
UNWANTED ATTENTION: In the past two months, the automaker has made headlines, with a Chinese military ban of its vehicles and a protest at an expo Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with regulators and beefing up its government relations team, industry sources said. Tesla’s change of strategy leading to more behind-the-scenes interaction with policymakers in Beijing compared with relatively little previously shows the seriousness with which the US automaker views the setbacks in its second-biggest market. TALKING SHOP It also comes at a time when China is trying to regulate large and powerful private companies, especially in the technology sector, on concerns about their market dominance. As they do elsewhere, regulators in China, the world’s biggest
Dell Technologies Inc has agreed to sell its Boomi cloud business to private equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG in a cash deal valued at US$4 billion, as part of efforts by chief executive officer Michael Dell to trim down the PC maker. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year, the companies said in a statement on Sunday without providing additional details of the terms. Dow Jones had earlier reported that the companies were near a deal. Boomi specializes in integrating different cloud platforms for companies and has more than 15,000 customers. Dell agreed to acquire the company for
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio Inc (蔚來) reported a narrower first-quarter loss, while warning that a global chip shortage would keep a lid on deliveries. The Shanghai-based company posted a net loss of 451 million yuan (US$68.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 1.69 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a statement. It also marked an improvement on the 1.39 billion yuan net loss it posted in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue rose to 7.98 billion yuan, beating estimates of 7.16 billion yuan. Nio delivered 20,060 vehicles in the quarter, a 423 percent increase from
Intel Corp wants 8 billion euros (US$9.7 billion) in public subsidies toward building a semiconductor factory in Europe, chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger was cited as saying on Friday, as the region seeks to reduce its reliance on imports amid a shortage of supplies. The pitch is the first time that Gelsinger has publicly put a figure on how much state aid he would want, as Intel campaigns to take on Asian rivals in contract manufacturing. “What we’re asking from both the US and the European governments is to make it competitive for us to do it here, compared to in Asia,”