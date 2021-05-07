World Business Quick Take

GERMANY

Local demand drives orders

Strong domestic demand for consumer goods propelled a bigger than expected jump in industrial orders in March, data showed yesterday, in a sign that manufacturers would support a recovery once supply and delivery bottlenecks are overcome. The data published by the Federal Statistical Office showed that orders for industrial goods “Made in Germany” jumped on the month by 3 percent in seasonally adjusted terms. This easily beat a Reuters forecast of 1.7 percent and came after an upwardly revised increase of 1.4 percent in February and a rise of 0.8 percent in January. Domestic orders rose by 4.9 percent in March on the month, while foreign bookings increased by 1.6 percent.

AUTOMAKERS

VW raises earning outlook

Volkswagen AG (VW) yesterday raised its earnings outlook after a strong start to the year, while cautioning that the semiconductor shortage rippling through the industry would become more pronounced in the second quarter. Operating return on sales is forecast at 5.5 percent to 7 percent this year, compared with a previous range of 5 percent to 6.5 percent, Europe’s largest automaker said in a statement. It also raised its projection for net cash flow and net liquidity, sending its shares up as much as 2.4 percent in Frankfurt. While demand has rebounded across the industry, manufacturers are grappling with an acute chip shortage that is forcing them to halt production lines and prioritize some vehicles. Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said the company would feel more pain in the second quarter and that some lines would stop “for a few days, a few weeks,” although the fallout would not be as pronounced as with some rivals.

BANKING

SocGen posts Q1 profit

Societe Generale (SocGen) yesterday recorded a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit as its equities unit rebounded from an earnings wipeout to post its best performance in six years. France’s third-largest listed bank, which tumbled last year to its first full-year loss for a decade as the COVID-19 pandemic rattled its businesses, posted a 814 million euros (US$980 million) net profit in the quarter against a 326 million euros loss a year earlier. Earnings per share amounted to 0.79 euros, above a mean forecast for 0.23 euros according to Refinitiv data. The bank benefited from a sector-wide boom in share trading, with first quarter revenues increasing to 851 million euros against 9 million euros last year when the bank was hit by losses from complex derivative products, and had said it would exit some business lines.

METALS

Copper tops US$10,000

Copper rose above US$10,000 per tonne amid mine-supply growth concerns and as the return of Chinese investors from a three-day break put the spotlight on the strength of demand in the world’s top consumer. The metal climbed to the highest in a decade this week, fueling bets it would rally further to take out the record of US$10,190 set in February 2011, as the reopening of major industrial economies sparks a surge across commodities markets from iron ore to lumber. Echoing a growing list of lofty price targets, Trafigura Group said in March that it expects copper to top US$15,000 in the coming decade on the push toward decarbonization, and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd raised its price target to US$10,750, citing subdued supply growth.