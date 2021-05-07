PayPal rises as e-commerce persists in virus vaccine era

Bloomberg





The proliferation of COVID-19 vaccines around the world has not stopped people from shopping online with PayPal Holdings Inc, which on Wednesday boosted its forecasts for growth in new users and revenue for the year.

Total payments volume in the first three months of the year surged a record 50 percent to US$285 billion, topping the US$265 billion average of analyst estimates, even as local governments continued to loosen restrictions throughout the quarter.

The firm expects to add as many as 55 million new users to its platform this year, an increase from earlier guidance.

The PayPal app logo is pictured on a mobile phone in this illustration photo on Oct. 16, 2017. Photo: Reuters

PayPal has benefited as consumers swarmed to online shopping over the course of the past year, spurred by pandemic-related shutdowns and orders to shelter in place as much as possible.

Still, investors worried that the trend would reverse as the pandemic eased. The results show that PayPal does not believe the shift is slowing down anytime soon.

“Even as stores begin to open up, as restaurants begin to open, as events begin to open, people will be paying for those things in a digital fashion,” PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said in an interview. “We now believe the shift to consumer digital behavior is going to remain essentially unchanged in a post-COVID world.”

PayPal shares rose 4.9 percent to US$259.55 in extended New York trading after the announcement. The stock had climbed 5.6 percent this year through the close of regular trading on Wednesday, outpacing the 4.6 percent advance of the S&P 500 Information Technology Index.

The payments giant expects revenue for the full year to climb 20 percent to US$25.75 billion, a slight increase from the 19 percent jump it was previously expecting. Total payments volume is likely to jump by about 30 percent.

PayPal added 14.5 million users to its platform during the first three months of the year, an increase that also topped estimates. Overall revenue surged 29 percent to US$6.03 billion, greater than the US$5.88 billion analysts were anticipating.

Even the company’s person-to-person payments service, Venmo, has benefited from the pandemic after the firm debuted a new credit card for the service last year. Volumes inside Venmo rose 63 percent to US$51 billion.

PayPal has been adding services and capabilities to its apps as part of a bigger push to become a so-called “super app,” which would allow consumers to shop and manage finances all inside the PayPal platform.

The firm in the past few months, for instance, has added the ability for consumers to split up their purchases and pay them off over time, as well as the ability to buy, sell and hold certain cryptocurrencies.

Payment transactions per active account — a measure of usage on the firm’s platform — increased 7 percent to 42.2.

“That’s really significant,” Schulman said. “The new products and services were putting into place like buy-now-pay-later, crypto, the Venmo credit card, those are performing well beyond our expectations.”