US inflation is unlikely to get out of control despite the unprecedented government spending that has been authorized in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, US Federal Reserve officials said on Wednesday.
“Our baseline view is that inflation is going to be close to our long-run objective of 2 percent, but we will be vigilant,” Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida told CNBC in a television interview.
“I think what the data is telling us now is there is going to be some upward movement as we reopen, but that it won’t persist over a long period of time, and that’s my view as well,” he said.
Photo: Reuters
Clarida’s comments chimed with those from a spate of other US central bankers, including from officials who have long held dovish positions on policy, such as Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, as well as some who have taken more hawkish stances in the past, such as Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester.
“The hawks are now doves,” Neil Dutta, head of US economics at Renaissance Macro Research LLC, said in an e-mail.
Fed officials want to ensure that investors and the US public are not alarmed by higher inflation readings in the coming months as the economy reopens, a phenomenon many expect would be temporary.
They are playing down the risk of economic overheating that has been raised by critics of US President Joe Biden’s ambitious spending plans.
“Given that inflation has run low for so long, some increase in inflation expectations and actual inflation would be a welcome development,” said Mester, who expects inflation to rise above the Fed’s 2 percent goal this year before moving back down next year.
“I wouldn’t consider the increase in inflation I expect this year to be the type of sustainable increase needed to meet the forward guidance on our policy rate,” she told the Boston Economic Club.
Fed officials at their meeting last week held interest rates near zero and reaffirmed that they would continue buying US$80 billion of Treasuries and US$40 billion of mortgage-backed securities per month until the economy had made “substantial further progress” toward their employment and inflation goals.
That would take “some time,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told a news conference afterward.
Clarida on Wednesday added that the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is “certainly not there yet,” referring to the timing of internal discussions on when to begin tapering purchases.
Rosengren also said it was premature to focus on tapering, although the conditions might be met before the end of the year.
He sounded open to reducing mortgage-backed securities buying faster than Treasuries when the time comes.
“I do think that as we think about tapering one of the things that we are going to have to think about is at what speed we taper the Treasuries versus the mortgage-backed securities,” he said in response to a question following a speech to the Boston College Carroll School of Management. “The mortgage market probably doesn’t need as much support now, and in fact, one of my financial stability concerns would be if the housing market gets too overheated.”
UNWANTED ATTENTION: In the past two months, the automaker has made headlines, with a Chinese military ban of its vehicles and a protest at an expo Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with regulators and beefing up its government relations team, industry sources said. Tesla’s change of strategy leading to more behind-the-scenes interaction with policymakers in Beijing compared with relatively little previously shows the seriousness with which the US automaker views the setbacks in its second-biggest market. TALKING SHOP It also comes at a time when China is trying to regulate large and powerful private companies, especially in the technology sector, on concerns about their market dominance. As they do elsewhere, regulators in China, the world’s biggest
Dell Technologies Inc has agreed to sell its Boomi cloud business to private equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG in a cash deal valued at US$4 billion, as part of efforts by chief executive officer Michael Dell to trim down the PC maker. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year, the companies said in a statement on Sunday without providing additional details of the terms. Dow Jones had earlier reported that the companies were near a deal. Boomi specializes in integrating different cloud platforms for companies and has more than 15,000 customers. Dell agreed to acquire the company for
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio Inc (蔚來) reported a narrower first-quarter loss, while warning that a global chip shortage would keep a lid on deliveries. The Shanghai-based company posted a net loss of 451 million yuan (US$68.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 1.69 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a statement. It also marked an improvement on the 1.39 billion yuan net loss it posted in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue rose to 7.98 billion yuan, beating estimates of 7.16 billion yuan. Nio delivered 20,060 vehicles in the quarter, a 423 percent increase from
Intel Corp wants 8 billion euros (US$9.7 billion) in public subsidies toward building a semiconductor factory in Europe, chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger was cited as saying on Friday, as the region seeks to reduce its reliance on imports amid a shortage of supplies. The pitch is the first time that Gelsinger has publicly put a figure on how much state aid he would want, as Intel campaigns to take on Asian rivals in contract manufacturing. “What we’re asking from both the US and the European governments is to make it competitive for us to do it here, compared to in Asia,”