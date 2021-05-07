FPG posts NT$138.9bn in revenue for last month

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), the nation’s largest industrial conglomerate, yesterday reported NT$138.9 billion (US$4.96 billion) in combined revenue for its four major subsidiaries last month, up 0.4 percent month-on-month and 84.1 percent year-on-year.

Last year’s low comparison base partially accounted for the increase, but continued strong demand was also a factor, with subsidiary Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠) reporting record monthly revenue.

Formosa Plastics Corp (FPC, 台塑), the group’s flagship firm, reported revenue of NT$24.37 billion, up 65.2 percent year-on-year.

In a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing, FPC said that revenue contracted 2.6 percent month-on-month due to maintenance repairs to its polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plant in Kaohsiung’s Jenwu District (仁武).

PVC sales fell by 26,000 tonnes month-on-month, causing a NT$1 billion drop in revenue.

FPC also had equipment malfunctions at its butanol plant in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township (麥寮) and material shortages in Taiwan and Ningbo, China.

Butanol sales fell by 18,000 tonnes compared with March, causing a NT$1 billion drop in revenue.

Nevertheless, last month was FPC’s second-highest for revenue.

Nan Ya reported revenue of NT$34.9 billion, up 1.55 percent month-on-month and 71.01 percent year-on-year, which is also a monthly record, according to a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing.

“Our company is maintaining peak operations at the moment,” Nan Ya said. “With the sustained demand for industrial chemicals and the rise in sales prices, we have been surprised to see sales rise month-on-month.”

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化學纖維) reported revenue of NT$33.05 billion, up 2.7 percent month-on-month and 82.2 percent year-on-year.

The rise in revenue was due mainly to an increase in raw material costs, leading to a rise in product prices, it said, adding that demand for plastic products is “losing heat,” but average prices were up compared with March.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced revenue of NT$46.55 billion, down 0.3 percent month-on-month, but up 110.1 percent year-on-year.

On average, it refined 344,000 barrels of oil per day, up 3,000 barrels from March, it said, adding that prices remain “comparable” to the month before.