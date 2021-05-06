Western governments should consider stockpiling critical battery metals, such as cobalt and lithium, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report yesterday, in a stark warning of the geopolitical risks that accompany the green energy transition.
That call comes as some policymakers worry the shift from burning fossil fuels to a greener economy would expose the world to new threats.
Unlike oil, a relatively ubiquitous commodity, production and processing of minerals, such as lithium, cobalt and some rare earth elements, is highly concentrated, with the top three producers accounting for more than 75 percent of global supply.
Photo: Reuters
Stockpiling programs could provide a valuable buffer as leading industrial nations look to develop reliable supplies of metals and minerals that would play a critical role in a decarbonizing world, the energy watchdog said.
“Meeting our climate change goals will turbocharge demand for mineral resources,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said by telephone. “Voluntary strategic stockpiling can in some cases help countries weather short-term supply disruptions.”
The IEA was founded in 1974, following the first global oil shock as leading industrial nations, including the US, Japan and Germany, sought to enhance energy security through stockpiling.
Those strategic oil reserves have been used several times, including during the Gulf War in 1990-1991 and during the Libyan civil war in 2011.
The influential watchdog is urging governments to brace against new supply risks as the world becomes increasingly reliant on an array of critical minerals that are often only produced at scale in a handful of countries.
Building new strategic reserves could have unintended consequences, potentially boosting demand and prices as governments vie with automakers for scarce metals.
Commodities from copper to palladium are already soaring, as the global economy rebounds from the pandemic.
While China and Japan have strategic inventories of critical metals, such stockpiles are not widely held by Western nations.
China also has a strong presence in the processing of such metals, as well as producing about 60 percent of the world’s rare earth elements.
The US maintains a stockpiling program through the Defense Logistics Agency, but there have been few large-scale purchases since the Cold War, when metals, such as cobalt, first gained strategic importance as an alloy in jet engines.
Now cobalt plays a crucial role in high-capacity lithium-ion batteries of the type used by Tesla Inc.
Cobalt has become a particular concern because the Democratic Republic of the Congo — a conflict and poverty-wracked African nation — accounts for more than 70 percent of the supply worldwide.
Earlier this year, the US Department of Energy said that the nation lacked “sufficient domestic resources to meet expected demand for certain critical materials, such as cobalt and gallium.”
Partnerships with allies to build supply chains and developing substitutes were among the department’s recommendations.
To address the looming challenges, the IEA advocates boosting recycling of raw materials and setting a clear policy agenda to encourage miners to develop new sources of supply.
The agency also joins investment banks and commodities trading houses in warning that rising demand during the energy transition could drive markets like copper into deep deficits.
UNWANTED ATTENTION: In the past two months, the automaker has made headlines, with a Chinese military ban of its vehicles and a protest at an expo Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with regulators and beefing up its government relations team, industry sources said. Tesla’s change of strategy leading to more behind-the-scenes interaction with policymakers in Beijing compared with relatively little previously shows the seriousness with which the US automaker views the setbacks in its second-biggest market. TALKING SHOP It also comes at a time when China is trying to regulate large and powerful private companies, especially in the technology sector, on concerns about their market dominance. As they do elsewhere, regulators in China, the world’s biggest
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio Inc (蔚來) reported a narrower first-quarter loss, while warning that a global chip shortage would keep a lid on deliveries. The Shanghai-based company posted a net loss of 451 million yuan (US$68.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 1.69 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a statement. It also marked an improvement on the 1.39 billion yuan net loss it posted in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue rose to 7.98 billion yuan, beating estimates of 7.16 billion yuan. Nio delivered 20,060 vehicles in the quarter, a 423 percent increase from
Dell Technologies Inc has agreed to sell its Boomi cloud business to private equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG in a cash deal valued at US$4 billion, as part of efforts by chief executive officer Michael Dell to trim down the PC maker. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year, the companies said in a statement on Sunday without providing additional details of the terms. Dow Jones had earlier reported that the companies were near a deal. Boomi specializes in integrating different cloud platforms for companies and has more than 15,000 customers. Dell agreed to acquire the company for
Intel Corp wants 8 billion euros (US$9.7 billion) in public subsidies toward building a semiconductor factory in Europe, chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger was cited as saying on Friday, as the region seeks to reduce its reliance on imports amid a shortage of supplies. The pitch is the first time that Gelsinger has publicly put a figure on how much state aid he would want, as Intel campaigns to take on Asian rivals in contract manufacturing. “What we’re asking from both the US and the European governments is to make it competitive for us to do it here, compared to in Asia,”