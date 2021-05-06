US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Tuesday afternoon said that she was not forecasting interest rate increases to rein in any inflation spurred by US President Joe Biden’s proposed spending, clarifying comments that ruffled financial markets a few hours earlier.
“It’s not something I’m predicting or recommending,” Yellen, a former US Federal Reserve chair, said during an online event hosted by the Wall Street Journal. “If anyone appreciates the independence of the Federal Reserve, I think that person is me.”
Yellen said she did not anticipate a bout of persistently higher inflation, but that if one occurred, the central bank has the tools to deal with it. The Biden administration has proposed additional long-term spending packages totaling about US$4 trillion on top of the US$1.9 trillion it pumped into the economy beginning in March to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: AFP
Earlier in the day, Yellen caused a set of hiccups in financial markets when she said that “it may be that interest rates will have to rise somewhat to make sure our economy doesn’t overheat.”
“It could cause some very modest increases in interest rates,” Yellen said in an interview with The Atlantic recorded on Monday that was broadcast on the Web on Tuesday morning.
That was a rare remark on the outlook for interest rates by a Cabinet member, who in recent history — aside from the very notable exception of former US president Donald Trump and his administration — tended not to veer anywhere close to the Fed’s jurisdiction.
Stocks, which had already been down for the session, slid further after Yellen’s morning remarks, though later pared losses. The S&P 500 ended the day down 0.7 percent.
Investors are not expecting the Fed to boost its policy rate for years to come, and US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week underscored it was not yet time to contemplate paring back on asset purchases.
Any hint that a less-easy Fed is on the immediate horizon would have major implications for markets.
Higher rates would also be counterproductive for Biden’s plans — Yellen has repeatedly highlighted how historically low borrowing costs today give the government greater scope to boost spending.
The administration has been careful to avoid a pattern of commenting directly on Fed policy in the way Trump did, with Biden last month even saying that he had not met with Powell, out of respect for the central bank’s independence.
Yellen’s morning comments featured shortly later at the daily White House press briefing, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki saying that “Secretary Yellen certainly understands” the Fed’s independence.
Psaki also said that Biden agrees with Yellen, and that “we also take inflationary risk incredibly seriously.”
Tony Fratto, a former White House and Treasury official under former US president George W. Bush, wrote on Twitter that “Treasury secretaries shouldn’t talk about the Fed’s policy rate, and Fed governors shouldn’t talk about US dollar policy.”
The comments come amid a debate on whether Biden’s raft of proposed and enacted government spending could spur a surge in price pressures. Administration and Fed officials both have consistently dismissed concerns over accelerating inflation.
They have said that price gains expected this year would be largely transitory, and that the central bank has tools to contain any persistent effects.
“It should not come as a shock that the two very large spending bills being contemplated would push longer-term interest rates higher,” either through stronger economic growth or by changing expectations among investors for when the Fed will raise rates, Barclays chief US economist Michael Gapen said. “That’s consistent with what markets would say.”
Gapen said he did not think Yellen’s morning comments represented a preference for how the Fed should be managing the impact of government spending.
