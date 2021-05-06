Networking chip designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) yesterday said it is positive about market demand for the rest of this year, but an industrywide supply chain capacity shortages could cap shipments.
Demand for the company’s chips, which are used in Ethernet routers, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and switches, has shown strong growth momentum, RealTek said.
Those networking chips are used in PCs, access point routers, broadband, wireless earbuds and other applications, as work-from-home and distance-learning trends due to the COVID-19 pandemic are stimulating a broadband infrastructure upgrade, Huang said.
“PCs have become a necessity. The company has seen robust demand for chips used in notebooks, desktops and computer peripherals in the first quarter,” Realtek spokesman Huang Yee-wei (黃依瑋) told a virtual investors’ conference.
“Capacity supply is the key,” Huang said.
Some customers have opted for lower-spec components to be able to put products on the market, Huang said.
Government agencies have also slowed the purchase of networking devices, such as routers, due to tight supply of key components, he said.
The company expects no quick relief to the industrywide supply constraints until the first half of next year.
“Despite capacity constraints, we continue to see strong customer demand in the second quarter. We are cautious and yet positive about market demand,” Huang said. “The strength will carry on to the first half of next year.”
The only weakness is TV chips, which showed lukewarm growth, as demand has been curbed by a by persistent uptick in TV set prices and a severe supply crunch of key components, including driver ICs and panel displays, Huang said.
Realtek reported net profit of NT$3.06 billion (US$109.44 million) for last quarter, up 87.3 percent from NT$1.63 billion a year earlier and 11.9 percent from NT$2.63 billion in the fourth quarter of last year.
Gross margin improved to 44.8 percent from 42.2 percent a year earlier and 43 percent in the previous quarter.
The company attributed the improvement to a more favorable product portfolio, as it prioritized supply of higher-margin products.
Revenue last month contracted 3 percent from a month earlier to NT$7.81 billion due to the component shortage, but was up 41.2 percent from NT$5.53 billion a year earlier.
Cumulative revenue in the first four months of the year jumped 45.2 percent year-on-year to NT$31.15 billion from NT$21.46 billion.
UNWANTED ATTENTION: In the past two months, the automaker has made headlines, with a Chinese military ban of its vehicles and a protest at an expo Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with regulators and beefing up its government relations team, industry sources said. Tesla’s change of strategy leading to more behind-the-scenes interaction with policymakers in Beijing compared with relatively little previously shows the seriousness with which the US automaker views the setbacks in its second-biggest market. TALKING SHOP It also comes at a time when China is trying to regulate large and powerful private companies, especially in the technology sector, on concerns about their market dominance. As they do elsewhere, regulators in China, the world’s biggest
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio Inc (蔚來) reported a narrower first-quarter loss, while warning that a global chip shortage would keep a lid on deliveries. The Shanghai-based company posted a net loss of 451 million yuan (US$68.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 1.69 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a statement. It also marked an improvement on the 1.39 billion yuan net loss it posted in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue rose to 7.98 billion yuan, beating estimates of 7.16 billion yuan. Nio delivered 20,060 vehicles in the quarter, a 423 percent increase from
Dell Technologies Inc has agreed to sell its Boomi cloud business to private equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG in a cash deal valued at US$4 billion, as part of efforts by chief executive officer Michael Dell to trim down the PC maker. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year, the companies said in a statement on Sunday without providing additional details of the terms. Dow Jones had earlier reported that the companies were near a deal. Boomi specializes in integrating different cloud platforms for companies and has more than 15,000 customers. Dell agreed to acquire the company for
Intel Corp wants 8 billion euros (US$9.7 billion) in public subsidies toward building a semiconductor factory in Europe, chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger was cited as saying on Friday, as the region seeks to reduce its reliance on imports amid a shortage of supplies. The pitch is the first time that Gelsinger has publicly put a figure on how much state aid he would want, as Intel campaigns to take on Asian rivals in contract manufacturing. “What we’re asking from both the US and the European governments is to make it competitive for us to do it here, compared to in Asia,”