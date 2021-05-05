World Business Quick Take

GAMING

Sony invests in Discord

The Sony Group has said that it has invested in chat app Discord and is looking to get it into the PlayStation next year. Sony Interactive Entertainment made a “minority investment” in the platform with more than 140 million monthly users, many of them gaming enthusiasts, Sony Interactive Entertainment chief executive officer Jim Ryan said. The news followed reports that Discord had terminated acquisition talks with Xbox producer Microsoft, while other firms expressed interest in partnering with the service.

INVESTMENTS

Berkshire names successor

Berkshire Hathaway Inc plans to name Greg Abel as chief executive when the conglomerate’s longtime chief, Warren Buffett, eventually exits, CNBC reported on Monday. Buffett, 90, confirmed the plan to the business network after Berkshire’s annual meeting over the weekend. “The directors are in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who’d take over tomorrow morning,” Buffett told CNBC. Abel, 59, is vice chairman of Berkshire’s non-insurance operations.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Infineon runs at ‘full speed’

First-quarter results at German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies AG were boosted by strong demand, but it said that bottlenecks continue to plague a manufacturing supply chain that is running at “full speed.” Sales in the first quarter hit 2.7 billion euros (US$3.25 billion), compared with the average analyst estimate of 2.69 billion euros. Previous guidance from Infineon placed second-quarter revenue between 2.5 billion euros and 2.8 billion euros, while third-quarter revenue is expected to be between 2.6 billion euros and 2.9 billion euros.

APPAREL

Under Armour fixes charges

US athletic apparel company Under Armour Inc on Monday agreed to pay US$9 million to settle charges by US financial regulators that it misled investors about its revenues. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said that for six quarters from the third quarter of 2015 through 2016, Under Armour inflated sales to meet analysts’ expectations. Under Armour said the settlement resolves the charges, while “the company neither admitted nor denied the SEC’s charges,” it said in a statement.

RIDE-HAILING

Bolt unveils car-sharing pilot

Bolt Technology OU, which competes with Uber Technologies Inc in Europe and Africa, would launch a car-sharing project in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, chief executive officer Markus Villig said. If the pilot proves successful, Bolt would quickly expand it to other cities, as it has done with its food delivery service, which operates in 20 countries, Villig said, adding that 500 cars would initially be leased.

ELECTRONICS

Samsung widow’s stake leaps

Hong Ra-hee, the wife of the late Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun-hee, boosted her fortune to more than US$7 billion after receiving billions of dollars in stocks in the much-awaited transfer of her husband’s assets. Hong, 75, inherited about 83 million shares in Samsung Electronics Co, making her the largest individual shareholder in the tech giant with a 2.3 percent stake, a filing last week said. Hong is the richest woman in South Korea, with a net worth of US$7.4 billion as of Monday’s stock market close, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed.