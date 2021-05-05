Argentina’s economic downturn, with high inflation, a deflating currency and a shortage of US dollars to invest in, has proved a shot in the arm for one sector: cryptocurrency.
As they seek safe havens for their dwindling nest eggs, Argentines — used to buffering against economic crises — have been putting their money into bitcoin, tether, etherium or dai.
“The number of user accounts for investing in ‘cryptos’ has multiplied by 10 in Argentina since 2020,” said Maximiliano Hinz, Latin American director of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, the world’s largest by trade volume.
Photo: Reuters
There are an estimated 2 million cryptotrading accounts in the country of 45 million people.
Argentina has been in recession since 2018, with inflation averaging 45 percent over the past three years, and a GDP contraction of 9.9 percent last year.
Poverty haunts two in five people, and unemployment is at 11 percent.
For those wishing to put money aside for a rainy day, cryptocurrencies offer relief from low interest rates and a government-imposed limit on US currency purchases of US$200 per month in a population accustomed to dollarizing savings.
One bitcoin is worth about US$60,000, or 5.6 million pesos.
“It is no coincidence that Argentina and Venezuela, countries with high inflation, are the main cryptopoles in South America,” digital assets specialist Marcos Zocaro said.
Where previously cryptocurrency might have been the reserve of tech wizards, trading platforms “have evolved to create bridges to a public without financial education,” said Sebastian Valdecantos, an economist and founder of Moneda PAR, an online Argentine credit system.
On some platforms it requires just two clicks to make a purchase or sale.
Also no longer limited to the rich, Argentines from all backgrounds and age groups are getting on board, with investments possible from a single peso.
“I have older clients who used to be afraid of making a fixed deposit with a bank, but are buying cryptocurrency without fear of risk,” Zocaro said.
In Argentina, it is becoming common to buy and sell everything from vehicles or secondhand clothes to English lessons on sites operating in virtual currency.
E-commerce giant Mercado Libre last week said that it would make it possible for people to buy Argentinian real estate — a commodity traded exclusively in US dollars — using bitcoins.
In Argentina, cryptocurrency investors tend to be people who are risk averse, Emiliano Limia said.
For this reason, many seek to avoid the bitcoin price rollercoaster by opting for lesser-known currencies, particularly those linked to a basket of assets that include the dollar, to minimize volatility exposure.
There are also global reasons for the new interest, Limia said.
“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, stimulus packages in all countries have devalued currencies against scarce goods such as bitcoin, whose limited issuance turns it into digital gold,” Limia said.
SUPPLY CHAIN RACE: The president of TSMC’s European subsidy is reportedly to meet with an EU trade official to talk about ‘chip sovereignty’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) most advanced technology would stay in Taiwan, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday in response to lawmakers’ queries on talks between the manufacturer and the EU. “Regardless whether TSMC establishes production facilities or pursues cooperation in Europe, Taiwan will remain the home base for its most advanced technologies,” Wang told a joint meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, and Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee. Reuters yesterday reported that EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton is seeking to court TSMC and other global semiconductor giants to establish chipmaking facilities in
UNWANTED ATTENTION: In the past two months, the automaker has made headlines, with a Chinese military ban of its vehicles and a protest at an expo Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with regulators and beefing up its government relations team, industry sources said. Tesla’s change of strategy leading to more behind-the-scenes interaction with policymakers in Beijing compared with relatively little previously shows the seriousness with which the US automaker views the setbacks in its second-biggest market. TALKING SHOP It also comes at a time when China is trying to regulate large and powerful private companies, especially in the technology sector, on concerns about their market dominance. As they do elsewhere, regulators in China, the world’s biggest
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio Inc (蔚來) reported a narrower first-quarter loss, while warning that a global chip shortage would keep a lid on deliveries. The Shanghai-based company posted a net loss of 451 million yuan (US$68.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 1.69 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a statement. It also marked an improvement on the 1.39 billion yuan net loss it posted in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue rose to 7.98 billion yuan, beating estimates of 7.16 billion yuan. Nio delivered 20,060 vehicles in the quarter, a 423 percent increase from
SUSTAINING GROWTH: Due to supply-demand imbalance, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker expects prices of its products to rise by 3 to 4 percent quarterly United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that it plans to invest NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) over three years to expand capacity at a local factory to resolve supply constraints. The investment would be made together with customers, UMC said, without elaborating which other firms would be involved. There is speculation that Samsung Electronics Co, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) might be the Hsinchu-based company’s partners amid a severe shortage of 28-nanometer chips. The firms would “make a deposit that secures their long-term chip supply,” UMC said in a statement, adding that fixed pricing would enable it