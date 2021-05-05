The US economy this year is likely to see its fastest growth in nearly four decades, but the short-term inflation spike that is to accompany the rebound is not a cause for concern, a top US Federal Reserve official said on Monday.
The world’s largest economy still needs to see several months of strong employment growth to achieve a full recovery, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said, stressing that the central bank would be in no hurry to alter its stimulative policies.
This year, the US’ GDP is likely to expand by about 7 percent as it bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams said, calling it “welcome progress after the toughest period for the economy in living memory.”
Photo: AFP
“While I am optimistic that the economy is now headed in the right direction, we still have a long way to go to achieve a robust and full economic recovery,” Williams said in a speech to the Women in Housing and Finance annual conference.
He credited the Fed’s stimulative policies, including interest rates near zero, with having “positive effects” on the economy, enabling Americans to purchase homes and big-ticket goods.
“With accommodative financial conditions, strong fiscal support and widespread vaccinations, I expect that the rate of economic growth this year will be the fastest that we’ve experienced since the early 1980s,” he said.
However, as economic activity and consumer demand picks up after months of shutdowns, rising energy prices and the rebound from the pandemic downturn are pushing prices higher, fueling concerns about an inflationary spiral.
“It’s important not to overreact to this volatility in prices resulting from the unique circumstances of the pandemic,” Williams said.
He projected that inflation would fall back to the central bank’s 2 percent target next year “once the price reversals and short-run imbalances from the economy reopening have played out.”
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week made the same point as he tried again to quell rising concern among investors and some economists, saying that there is a difference between “one-time price increases” and a persistent rise in inflation.
Speaking to reporters after the speech, Williams said that market expectations also point to a decline in inflation.
“A sizeable chunk” of the price spikes are due to comparison with the sharp declines in the early months of the pandemic lockdowns.
However, those effects would go away.
“Some of it really ... is arithmetic,” he said, but stressed that the Fed would be watching all of the factors driving prices.
Powell, in a speech on Monday, said that the US economic outlook had “clearly brightened,” but also cautioned that “we’re not out of the woods yet.”
He stressed that the pain of the economic crisis has hurt lower-income workers most, and black and Hispanic workers experienced larger job losses.
“The Fed is focused on these long-standing disparities because they weigh on the productive capacity of our economy,” Powell told a community development group.
“We will only reach our full potential when everyone can contribute to, and share in, the benefits of prosperity,” Powell said.
SUPPLY CHAIN RACE: The president of TSMC’s European subsidy is reportedly to meet with an EU trade official to talk about ‘chip sovereignty’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) most advanced technology would stay in Taiwan, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday in response to lawmakers’ queries on talks between the manufacturer and the EU. “Regardless whether TSMC establishes production facilities or pursues cooperation in Europe, Taiwan will remain the home base for its most advanced technologies,” Wang told a joint meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, and Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee. Reuters yesterday reported that EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton is seeking to court TSMC and other global semiconductor giants to establish chipmaking facilities in
UNWANTED ATTENTION: In the past two months, the automaker has made headlines, with a Chinese military ban of its vehicles and a protest at an expo Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with regulators and beefing up its government relations team, industry sources said. Tesla’s change of strategy leading to more behind-the-scenes interaction with policymakers in Beijing compared with relatively little previously shows the seriousness with which the US automaker views the setbacks in its second-biggest market. TALKING SHOP It also comes at a time when China is trying to regulate large and powerful private companies, especially in the technology sector, on concerns about their market dominance. As they do elsewhere, regulators in China, the world’s biggest
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio Inc (蔚來) reported a narrower first-quarter loss, while warning that a global chip shortage would keep a lid on deliveries. The Shanghai-based company posted a net loss of 451 million yuan (US$68.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 1.69 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a statement. It also marked an improvement on the 1.39 billion yuan net loss it posted in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue rose to 7.98 billion yuan, beating estimates of 7.16 billion yuan. Nio delivered 20,060 vehicles in the quarter, a 423 percent increase from
SUSTAINING GROWTH: Due to supply-demand imbalance, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker expects prices of its products to rise by 3 to 4 percent quarterly United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that it plans to invest NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) over three years to expand capacity at a local factory to resolve supply constraints. The investment would be made together with customers, UMC said, without elaborating which other firms would be involved. There is speculation that Samsung Electronics Co, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) might be the Hsinchu-based company’s partners amid a severe shortage of 28-nanometer chips. The firms would “make a deposit that secures their long-term chip supply,” UMC said in a statement, adding that fixed pricing would enable it