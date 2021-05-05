ELECTRONICS
Sinbon posts record revenue
Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, yesterday reported record revenue of NT$2.16 billion (US$77.28 million) for last month due to increasing shipments of products used in medical and personal care devices, industrial control devices, communications and electronics peripheral components, as well as components for the automotive and green energy segments. The figure increased 0.91 percent from March and 24.49 percent from last year, the company said. Sinbon’s accumulated revenue for the first four months of the year totaled NT$8.143 billion, an increase of 30.38 percent from last year.
APPAREL
TOPBI shares rise 10%
China-focused apparel company TOPBI International Holdings Ltd (淘帝國際控股) yesterday saw its shares rise by the daily maximum 10 percent to NT$8.64 after the firm resumed trading of its shares on the local bourse. Trading of shares in the leading children’s clothing brand had been suspended since April 7 because TOPBI failed to present audited financial statements for last year. Last week, the firm gave the Taiwan Stock Exchange the financial statements, which showed that it made a net loss of NT$2.21 billion last year on revenue of NT$2.81 billion. The firm also reported revenue of NT$817 million for the first quarter of this year, down 5.54 percent from a year earlier.
CHIPMAKERS
Nanya revenue rises 15.4%
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said that revenue last month rose 15.4 percent month-on-month to NT$7.39 billion, the highest in 31 months, as demand remained robust and prices continued to rise. On an annual basis, revenue grew 31.58 percent, the company said. In the first four months of this year, cumulative revenue totaled NT$25.13 billion, up 25.38 percent from the same period last year. The firm said that it has a positive outlook for this quarter, citing a global economic rebound, expanding application scope for memory products, and clear PC and laptop order visibility.
TECHNOLOGY
Senao’s gross margin dips
Senao Networks Inc (神準), which develops integrated connectivity, data networking and wireless voice communication products, yesterday reported that its gross margin in the first quarter dropped 2.5 basis points to 20.58 percent from a year earlier, due to rising raw material costs and unfavorable foreign-exchange rates. However, thanks to better expense controls, net income last quarter increased 6.4 percent year-on-year to NT$89.93 million. Earnings per share were NT$1.83, up from NT$1.72 a year earlier. Sales rose 12 percent year-on-year to NT$1.98 billion, the company said. Senao’s board of directors also approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$4 per share based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$7.67, representing a payout ratio of 52.15 percent.
RESTAURANTS
Hi-Lai’s EPS hit NT$2.05
Restaurant operator Hi-Lai Foods Co Ltd (漢來美食) yesterday reported that its earnings per share (EPS) rose to NT$2.05 in the first quarter of the year, up from NT$0.64 in the same period last year. First-quarter revenue grew to NT$1.03 billion, from NT$839 million last year, as it benefited from a stabilized COVID-19 situation, the company said. This year’s focus would be operational adjustments and product development, Hi-Lai said, adding that it would remain conservative about adding new stores.
SUPPLY CHAIN RACE: The president of TSMC’s European subsidy is reportedly to meet with an EU trade official to talk about ‘chip sovereignty’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) most advanced technology would stay in Taiwan, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday in response to lawmakers’ queries on talks between the manufacturer and the EU. “Regardless whether TSMC establishes production facilities or pursues cooperation in Europe, Taiwan will remain the home base for its most advanced technologies,” Wang told a joint meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, and Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee. Reuters yesterday reported that EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton is seeking to court TSMC and other global semiconductor giants to establish chipmaking facilities in
UNWANTED ATTENTION: In the past two months, the automaker has made headlines, with a Chinese military ban of its vehicles and a protest at an expo Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with regulators and beefing up its government relations team, industry sources said. Tesla’s change of strategy leading to more behind-the-scenes interaction with policymakers in Beijing compared with relatively little previously shows the seriousness with which the US automaker views the setbacks in its second-biggest market. TALKING SHOP It also comes at a time when China is trying to regulate large and powerful private companies, especially in the technology sector, on concerns about their market dominance. As they do elsewhere, regulators in China, the world’s biggest
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio Inc (蔚來) reported a narrower first-quarter loss, while warning that a global chip shortage would keep a lid on deliveries. The Shanghai-based company posted a net loss of 451 million yuan (US$68.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 1.69 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a statement. It also marked an improvement on the 1.39 billion yuan net loss it posted in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue rose to 7.98 billion yuan, beating estimates of 7.16 billion yuan. Nio delivered 20,060 vehicles in the quarter, a 423 percent increase from
SUSTAINING GROWTH: Due to supply-demand imbalance, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker expects prices of its products to rise by 3 to 4 percent quarterly United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that it plans to invest NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) over three years to expand capacity at a local factory to resolve supply constraints. The investment would be made together with customers, UMC said, without elaborating which other firms would be involved. There is speculation that Samsung Electronics Co, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) might be the Hsinchu-based company’s partners amid a severe shortage of 28-nanometer chips. The firms would “make a deposit that secures their long-term chip supply,” UMC said in a statement, adding that fixed pricing would enable it