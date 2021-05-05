Most Taiwanese working mothers are anxious and exhausted, with 66 percent saying that their workplace is not friendly toward them, a survey by online job bank yes123 found.
Eighty-six percent of the survey’s 1,182 respondents said they were “under economic pressure,” while 90 percent said they felt incapable of “keeping up with both career and family.”
The survey also found that, on average, working mothers worked 10.6 hours a day, with 21 percent saying that they worked “12 hours or more.”
Photo: Lee Ya-wen, Taipei Times
The average time they spent with their children was 105 minutes a day, and 81 percent said that they “felt guilty” for not spending more time with them, the survey found.
“The typical Taiwanese working mother is burning the candle at four ends,” yes123 spokesperson Yang Tsung-pin (楊宗斌) said. “They are expected to provide economically for the family, deliver excellent performance at work, bring up the kids and also take care of elderly people in the family.”
In addition to family expectations, many working mothers said they faced discrimination at work.
Of the respondents, 54.8 percent said that they were paid less for the same amount of work than their colleagues who were not mothers, while 66.8 percent said that they had lost out on promotions because they were mothers.
If they could do it over again, 66.2 percent of respondents said that they would still have children, while 33.8 percent said they would not.
