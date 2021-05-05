SinoPac Securities Co (永豐金證券) and Alpha Fintech Co (阿爾發金融科技) yesterday began a sandbox experiment that allows investors to buy foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at a fixed amount every month, while having automated advisers offer portfolio recommendations.
It is the first time that investors can purchase overseas ETFs with the dollar-cost averaging approach, as the Financial Supervisory Commission previously only allowed the purchase of a fixed number of foreign shares at regular intervals.
“That is a breakthrough for local investors, as the strategy of dollar-cost averaging could help reduce investment risks and avoid bad decisions driven by human emotions,” Alpha chairman James Chen (陳志彥) told a news conference in Taipei.
Photo courtesy of SinoPac Securities Co
Chen said that many investors withdrew their money when the stock markets tumbled in March last year, but if they had adopted dollar-cost averaging, they would have continued investing and raked in steep returns when the markets recovered.
Alpha Fintech would suggest that investors open a portfolio of four to six ETFs operated by Vanguard Group Inc according to their risk appetite, which can be assessed by their profit goals and endurance for investment loss, Chen said.
Investors would be categorized into 13 groups — from the most conservative to the most aggressive — and each group would receive different recommendations, he added.
“There are too many available investment targets in the market and the biggest question for investors is which to buy. Our robot adviser services can be a solution,” Chen said, adding that its algorithm can help calculate the odds of investors reaching their profit goals.
People can invest from US$100 to US$700 per month, the firm said, adding that the experiment is limited to Taiwanese.
The total investment volume of the experiment cannot exceed NT$200 million (US$7.16 million), with each participant allowed to invest up to NT$250,000, it said.
Separately yesterday, the commission announced that all securities firms can offer programs with dollar-cost averaging for foreign shares or ETFs.
SinoPac and Alpha, which gained the commission’s approval to launch the experiment in early March, are still ahead of their rivals, as their platforms are ready to go, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City.
SUPPLY CHAIN RACE: The president of TSMC’s European subsidy is reportedly to meet with an EU trade official to talk about ‘chip sovereignty’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) most advanced technology would stay in Taiwan, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday in response to lawmakers’ queries on talks between the manufacturer and the EU. “Regardless whether TSMC establishes production facilities or pursues cooperation in Europe, Taiwan will remain the home base for its most advanced technologies,” Wang told a joint meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, and Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee. Reuters yesterday reported that EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton is seeking to court TSMC and other global semiconductor giants to establish chipmaking facilities in
UNWANTED ATTENTION: In the past two months, the automaker has made headlines, with a Chinese military ban of its vehicles and a protest at an expo Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with regulators and beefing up its government relations team, industry sources said. Tesla’s change of strategy leading to more behind-the-scenes interaction with policymakers in Beijing compared with relatively little previously shows the seriousness with which the US automaker views the setbacks in its second-biggest market. TALKING SHOP It also comes at a time when China is trying to regulate large and powerful private companies, especially in the technology sector, on concerns about their market dominance. As they do elsewhere, regulators in China, the world’s biggest
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio Inc (蔚來) reported a narrower first-quarter loss, while warning that a global chip shortage would keep a lid on deliveries. The Shanghai-based company posted a net loss of 451 million yuan (US$68.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 1.69 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a statement. It also marked an improvement on the 1.39 billion yuan net loss it posted in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue rose to 7.98 billion yuan, beating estimates of 7.16 billion yuan. Nio delivered 20,060 vehicles in the quarter, a 423 percent increase from
SUSTAINING GROWTH: Due to supply-demand imbalance, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker expects prices of its products to rise by 3 to 4 percent quarterly United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that it plans to invest NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) over three years to expand capacity at a local factory to resolve supply constraints. The investment would be made together with customers, UMC said, without elaborating which other firms would be involved. There is speculation that Samsung Electronics Co, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) might be the Hsinchu-based company’s partners amid a severe shortage of 28-nanometer chips. The firms would “make a deposit that secures their long-term chip supply,” UMC said in a statement, adding that fixed pricing would enable it