COVID-19: Pandemic boosted e-commerce last year: UN report

AFP, GENEVA





The COVID-19 pandemic provided a boost for e-commerce last year, but the digital windfall was not enjoyed equally across the board, a UN study released yesterday found.

“Although it will take some time to get the full picture of the impact of COVID-19 on e-commerce ... a number of developments point to the strong rise in e-commerce in 2020,” the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report said.

The study reviewed data from seven countries — Australia, Britain, Canada, China, Singapore, South Korea and the US — representing some two-thirds of online trade.

Online sales rose 59 percent in Australia, 46.7 percent in Britain, 32.4 percent in the US and 14.6 percent in China.

Turnover rose by 22.4 percent last year to US$2.5 trillion, having increased by 15 percent in 2018-19, UNCTAD said.

By contrast, overall retail sales declined by 1 percent.

“These statistics show the growing importance of online activities,” the report’s author, Torbjorn Fredriksson, said.

They also underscore the need for countries, especially developing states, to use such data as they rebuild from the pandemic, said Shamika Sirimanne, head of UNCTAD’s technology and logistics section, in a statement.