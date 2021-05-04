EQUITIES
Shares fall on virus worries
The TAIEX took a beating yesterday, plunging more than 300 points, as market sentiment was hit by concerns over a growing number of domestic COVID-19 cases. The bellwether electronics sector led the downturn and selling was also seen among old-economy heavyweights, which pushed the benchmark index below 17,300 points to the day’s low at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 344.31 points, or 1.96 percent, at 17,222.35. Turnover was NT$587.728 billion (US$21 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$8.19 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
EQUITIES
Foreigners snap up shares
Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$18.8 billion of local shares after buying a net NT$6.39 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares bought by foreign investors last week were Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子), China Steel Corp (中鋼) and CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), while the top three sold were China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控), United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) and AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), the exchange said. As of Thursday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$23.67 trillion, or 44.11 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
BANKING
India operations normal
CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行), the only local bank that operates branches in India, is maintaining normal operations in the South Asian nation, despite surging COVID-19 infections. The bank has established branches in New Delhi and Sriperumbudur, with 60 and 13 employees respectively, according to the Financial Supervisory Commission. Among them, five employees are Taiwanese, the commission added. The two branches have allowed some employees to work from home, but otherwise their operations remain normal, the commission said. India has reported more than 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 infection.
AIRLINES
StarLux mulls US start date
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) on Sunday said that it is considering pushing back the start date for its flights to the US from next year to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Company spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) said that while the carrier has obtained permission from the US to fly to the nation, it has had to reconsider the launch date for the service. StarLux had planned for its inaugural flight to the US to be in June next year, but it pushed the date back to the end of the year due to the pandemic, Nieh said. “With the pandemic persisting, the launch of flights on the US route might be postponed further until 2023,” he said.
CHIPMAKERS
Vanguard to buy fab
Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) has announced that it has agreed to purchase an 8-inch semiconductor fab in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區) for NT$905 million. The company said the acquisition of the L3B site from AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) would be completed on Jan. 1 next year. After the purchase, Vanguard would operate three fabs in the Hsinchu Science Park, one in Taoyuan and another in Singapore. Pending the installation of additional manufacturing equipment, the company said it would be able to produce about 40,000 8-inch chips per month at the factory.
SUPPLY CHAIN RACE: The president of TSMC’s European subsidy is reportedly to meet with an EU trade official to talk about ‘chip sovereignty’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) most advanced technology would stay in Taiwan, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday in response to lawmakers’ queries on talks between the manufacturer and the EU. “Regardless whether TSMC establishes production facilities or pursues cooperation in Europe, Taiwan will remain the home base for its most advanced technologies,” Wang told a joint meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, and Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee. Reuters yesterday reported that EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton is seeking to court TSMC and other global semiconductor giants to establish chipmaking facilities in
Apple Inc on Monday said that it would open an engineering hub in North Carolina, marking its first major campus on the US’ east coast as part of an increased commitment to investing domestically. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it would spend US$1 billion in the area around Raleigh Durham and Chapel Hill, known as the Research Triangle and home to other big companies that have a significant presence there, including IBM Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. Apple said that it would create 3,000 jobs at the new site in machine learning, artificial intelligence and software engineering. Apple’s announcement
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio Inc (蔚來) reported a narrower first-quarter loss, while warning that a global chip shortage would keep a lid on deliveries. The Shanghai-based company posted a net loss of 451 million yuan (US$68.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 1.69 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a statement. It also marked an improvement on the 1.39 billion yuan net loss it posted in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue rose to 7.98 billion yuan, beating estimates of 7.16 billion yuan. Nio delivered 20,060 vehicles in the quarter, a 423 percent increase from
SUSTAINING GROWTH: Due to supply-demand imbalance, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker expects prices of its products to rise by 3 to 4 percent quarterly United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that it plans to invest NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) over three years to expand capacity at a local factory to resolve supply constraints. The investment would be made together with customers, UMC said, without elaborating which other firms would be involved. There is speculation that Samsung Electronics Co, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) might be the Hsinchu-based company’s partners amid a severe shortage of 28-nanometer chips. The firms would “make a deposit that secures their long-term chip supply,” UMC said in a statement, adding that fixed pricing would enable it