EQUITIES

Shares fall on virus worries

The TAIEX took a beating yesterday, plunging more than 300 points, as market sentiment was hit by concerns over a growing number of domestic COVID-19 cases. The bellwether electronics sector led the downturn and selling was also seen among old-economy heavyweights, which pushed the benchmark index below 17,300 points to the day’s low at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 344.31 points, or 1.96 percent, at 17,222.35. Turnover was NT$587.728 billion (US$21 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$8.19 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

EQUITIES

Foreigners snap up shares

Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$18.8 billion of local shares after buying a net NT$6.39 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares bought by foreign investors last week were Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子), China Steel Corp (中鋼) and CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), while the top three sold were China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控), United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) and AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), the exchange said. As of Thursday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$23.67 trillion, or 44.11 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

BANKING

India operations normal

CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行), the only local bank that operates branches in India, is maintaining normal operations in the South Asian nation, despite surging COVID-19 infections. The bank has established branches in New Delhi and Sriperumbudur, with 60 and 13 employees respectively, according to the Financial Supervisory Commission. Among them, five employees are Taiwanese, the commission added. The two branches have allowed some employees to work from home, but otherwise their operations remain normal, the commission said. India has reported more than 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 infection.

AIRLINES

StarLux mulls US start date

StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) on Sunday said that it is considering pushing back the start date for its flights to the US from next year to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Company spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) said that while the carrier has obtained permission from the US to fly to the nation, it has had to reconsider the launch date for the service. StarLux had planned for its inaugural flight to the US to be in June next year, but it pushed the date back to the end of the year due to the pandemic, Nieh said. “With the pandemic persisting, the launch of flights on the US route might be postponed further until 2023,” he said.

CHIPMAKERS

Vanguard to buy fab

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) has announced that it has agreed to purchase an 8-inch semiconductor fab in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區) for NT$905 million. The company said the acquisition of the L3B site from AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) would be completed on Jan. 1 next year. After the purchase, Vanguard would operate three fabs in the Hsinchu Science Park, one in Taoyuan and another in Singapore. Pending the installation of additional manufacturing equipment, the company said it would be able to produce about 40,000 8-inch chips per month at the factory.