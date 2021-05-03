Gas prices stay unchanged; LNG rises

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Gasoline and diesel prices this week are to remain unchanged, after price cuts of NT$0.1 per liter for gasoline and NT$0.2 for diesel last week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said yesterday.

While global crude oil prices edged upward last week as market sentiment was affected by recovering economies in the US and Europe, and surges of COVID-19 cases in India and Japan, CPC said it would absorb the cost increase in compliance with government policy.

Gasoline prices at CPC stations would stay at NT$26.8, NT$28.3 and NT$30.3 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would remain at NT$24 per liter, the state-run refiner said.

Formosa said it would leave its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline unchanged at NT$26.8, NT$28.4 and NT$30.3 per liter respectively, while the price of premium diesel would remain at NT$23.8 per liter.

Separately, CPC said the price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) products would rise from yesterday, while the price of liquefied petroleum gas products would not.

The average price per cubic meter of LNG this month would increase 2.99 percent from last month, CPC said, adding that households would pay NT$6.6 to NT$9.9 more for an average LNG consumption of 30m3 to 45m3 per month.