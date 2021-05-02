Apple and Facebook’s staggering quarterly results not sustainable

By Tae Kim / Bloomberg Opinion





The problem with posting blowout numbers is that it raises the obvious follow-up question: Can you top this? For Apple Inc and Facebook Inc, the answer might be no, or not anytime soon.

On Wednesday, the two tech giants showed the strength of their money-making prowess, with Apple reporting quarterly revenue of US$89.6 billion in the three months that ended in March, up 54 percent from a year earlier and exceeding the US$77.3 billion Bloomberg consensus.

Facebook generated sales of US$26.2 billion in the period, an increase of 48 percent from last year that handily beat the US$23.7 billion average analyst estimate.

It was a record March quarter for both, although the prior three-months’ performance remains their high-water mark. Apple also announced a US$90 billion stock buyback and increased its dividend by 7 percent.

Despite the incredible results, Apple and Facebook shares rose relatively modestly in after-hours trading — about 2 percent and 6 percent respectively. There are two reasons for that:

First, both stocks have already enjoyed healthy gains over the past year, so a lot of good news was already priced in.

More important, perhaps, is this: As impressive as these numbers look on an absolute basis, they must be taken in the context of where the economy was a year earlier. In March last year, businesses dramatically pulled back spending as uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic’s spread began. At the same time, Apple closed many of its retail stores, so the lapping comparisons were not arduous.

The flip side is, it means the prospect for matching these performances in the future becomes mathematically more difficult. Here is why:

Many of the pandemic-driven technology trends that benefited Apple and Facebook would probably dissipate. As employees return to physical offices, the work-from-home demand for Apple’s hardware — including iPads and Mac computers — might decline.

Further, the semiconductor industry’s rising chip shortages could become a bigger problem for the company’s production volumes. On its earnings call, an Apple executive said the company is being hurt this quarter by the pinch of supply constraints.

Facebook, meanwhile, reiterated expectations for revenue growth to significantly decelerate during the second half of this year.

That might spell trouble for shareholders in the two companies. Slowing financial momentum is usually not a recipe for rising stock prices. There might also be a rotation to other technology companies with better growth profiles.

Earlier this year, Facebook predicted that as the pandemic subsides consumers would shift spending from e-commerce purchases back toward physical experiences such as travel.

Already, investors have bid up Alphabet Inc’s stock this year, anticipating the Internet search giant to grow faster because of its higher exposure to brick-and-mortar stores and services.

Then there is the regulatory environment, which seems to be getting worse for Apple and Facebook.

On Tuesday, the Financial Times reported that the EU would soon issue charges against Apple, alleging that its App Store business practices flout the EU’s anti-competition laws.

Depending on the ruling, the smartphone giant might be forced to let developers link to external, cheaper purchasing alternatives from inside their apps — a practice currently restricted by Apple.

As for Facebook, lawmakers are scrutinizing the social media giant’s content-moderation practices and its use of acquisitions to stifle emerging competitors.

At a minimum, it has become politically untenable for the social media giant to pursue large deals.

Given the backdrop of rising political risks and the likelihood of less impressive quarters ahead, it is not surprising that investors might be less than enthusiastic over the financial results of the two technology behemoths. Headwinds loom.

Tae Kim is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology. He previously covered technology for Barron’s, following an earlier career as an equity analyst.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.