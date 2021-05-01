World Business Quick Take

VITAMINS

Nestle to buy Bountiful

Nestle SA agreed to buy vitamin maker Bountiful Co for US$5.75 billion, becoming a world leader in the field of minerals and supplements, as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts demand for pills. KKR & Co and Carlyle are selling the company for 16.8 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Nestle said it expects the purchase to close in the second half and weigh on profitability this year. Nestle chief executive officer Mark Schneider dove into the field of vitamins and supplements in his first year as CEO in 2017 with the US$2.3 billion acquisition of Atrium Innovations Inc.

FRANCE

Economy returns to growth

The economy returned to growth in the first quarter after the government delayed implementing strict COVID-19 lockdowns that have since clouded the outlook. The nation’s economy grew 0.4 percent in the three months through March, helped by President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to put off the tougher restrictions imposed in other European countries. Reports from two of the eurozone’s three largest economies show how far behind the EU is in recovering from the pandemic amid a slow vaccine rollout. France’s stronger-than-expected performance was supported by continued growth of business investment and a slight rebound in consumer spending after a slump at the end of last year. Trade dragged on output. The resilience might not last into the second quarter now that the government has enforced a strict month-long lockdown.

CHINA

Factory activity growth falls

Factory activity growth last month slowed and missed forecasts as supply bottlenecks and rising costs weighed on production, and overseas demand lost momentum. The country’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 51.1 from 51.9 in March, data from the Bureau of Statistics showed yesterday. It remained above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis, but was below the 51.7 expected in a poll of analysts. “Some surveyed companies report that problems such as chip shortages, problems in international logistics, a shortage of containers and rising freight rates are still severe,” bureau statistician Zhao Qinghe (趙清河) said in a statement accompanying the official PMI. That contrasted with a private-sector survey, which showed that factory activity last month expanded at the fastest pace in four months, although businesses in that release also reported a sharp surge in input costs.

CHINA

Firms face added curbs

Regulators on Thursday imposed wide-ranging restrictions on the fast-growing financial divisions of 13 companies, including Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動), in a crackdown on the tech sector. Units of JD.com Inc (京東), Meituan (美團) and Didi Chuxing (滴滴出行) were also among firms summoned to a meeting with several watchdogs, including the People’s Bank of China, which spelled out a raft of requirements, including stricter compliance when listing abroad, and curbs on information monopolies and the gathering of personal data. Companies must restructure their financial wings into holding companies as part of a broad effort to subject themselves to more rigorous supervision, and sever “improper links” between their existing payments services and financial products, regulators said in a statement.