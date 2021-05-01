VITAMINS
Nestle to buy Bountiful
Nestle SA agreed to buy vitamin maker Bountiful Co for US$5.75 billion, becoming a world leader in the field of minerals and supplements, as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts demand for pills. KKR & Co and Carlyle are selling the company for 16.8 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Nestle said it expects the purchase to close in the second half and weigh on profitability this year. Nestle chief executive officer Mark Schneider dove into the field of vitamins and supplements in his first year as CEO in 2017 with the US$2.3 billion acquisition of Atrium Innovations Inc.
FRANCE
Economy returns to growth
The economy returned to growth in the first quarter after the government delayed implementing strict COVID-19 lockdowns that have since clouded the outlook. The nation’s economy grew 0.4 percent in the three months through March, helped by President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to put off the tougher restrictions imposed in other European countries. Reports from two of the eurozone’s three largest economies show how far behind the EU is in recovering from the pandemic amid a slow vaccine rollout. France’s stronger-than-expected performance was supported by continued growth of business investment and a slight rebound in consumer spending after a slump at the end of last year. Trade dragged on output. The resilience might not last into the second quarter now that the government has enforced a strict month-long lockdown.
CHINA
Factory activity growth falls
Factory activity growth last month slowed and missed forecasts as supply bottlenecks and rising costs weighed on production, and overseas demand lost momentum. The country’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 51.1 from 51.9 in March, data from the Bureau of Statistics showed yesterday. It remained above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis, but was below the 51.7 expected in a poll of analysts. “Some surveyed companies report that problems such as chip shortages, problems in international logistics, a shortage of containers and rising freight rates are still severe,” bureau statistician Zhao Qinghe (趙清河) said in a statement accompanying the official PMI. That contrasted with a private-sector survey, which showed that factory activity last month expanded at the fastest pace in four months, although businesses in that release also reported a sharp surge in input costs.
CHINA
Firms face added curbs
Regulators on Thursday imposed wide-ranging restrictions on the fast-growing financial divisions of 13 companies, including Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動), in a crackdown on the tech sector. Units of JD.com Inc (京東), Meituan (美團) and Didi Chuxing (滴滴出行) were also among firms summoned to a meeting with several watchdogs, including the People’s Bank of China, which spelled out a raft of requirements, including stricter compliance when listing abroad, and curbs on information monopolies and the gathering of personal data. Companies must restructure their financial wings into holding companies as part of a broad effort to subject themselves to more rigorous supervision, and sever “improper links” between their existing payments services and financial products, regulators said in a statement.
SUPPLY CHAIN RACE: The president of TSMC’s European subsidy is reportedly to meet with an EU trade official to talk about ‘chip sovereignty’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) most advanced technology would stay in Taiwan, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday in response to lawmakers’ queries on talks between the manufacturer and the EU. “Regardless whether TSMC establishes production facilities or pursues cooperation in Europe, Taiwan will remain the home base for its most advanced technologies,” Wang told a joint meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, and Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee. Reuters yesterday reported that EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton is seeking to court TSMC and other global semiconductor giants to establish chipmaking facilities in
Apple Inc on Monday said that it would open an engineering hub in North Carolina, marking its first major campus on the US’ east coast as part of an increased commitment to investing domestically. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it would spend US$1 billion in the area around Raleigh Durham and Chapel Hill, known as the Research Triangle and home to other big companies that have a significant presence there, including IBM Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. Apple said that it would create 3,000 jobs at the new site in machine learning, artificial intelligence and software engineering. Apple’s announcement
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled
SUSTAINING GROWTH: Due to supply-demand imbalance, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker expects prices of its products to rise by 3 to 4 percent quarterly United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that it plans to invest NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) over three years to expand capacity at a local factory to resolve supply constraints. The investment would be made together with customers, UMC said, without elaborating which other firms would be involved. There is speculation that Samsung Electronics Co, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) might be the Hsinchu-based company’s partners amid a severe shortage of 28-nanometer chips. The firms would “make a deposit that secures their long-term chip supply,” UMC said in a statement, adding that fixed pricing would enable it