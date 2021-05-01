Lite-On reports a record quarterly net profit of NT$4.26bn

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Electronic components supplier Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) on Thursday reported a record quarterly net profit of NT$4.26 billion (US$152.42 million) in the quarter ended March 31, surging 171 percent year-on-year from NT$1.57 billion driven by stable customer demand.

Earnings per share rose to NT$1.83.

Revenue expanded 26 percent year-on-year to NT$37.72 billion last quarter.

The company attributed the record quarter to stable growth of optoelectronics, automotive electronics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence of things (AIoT), notebook, PC and gaming products.

Gross margin climbed to 17.8 percent last quarter from 14.5 percent in the same period last year, the best performance since the first quarter of 2015, company data showed.

The company attributed the improvement to “product mix optimization” and “efficiency improvement.”

Optoelectronics accounted for 22 percent of sales in the first quarter, led by growth in invisible LEDs used in industrial automation, 5G and AIoT applications, it said.

UV LEDs, which are used in water and air purification devices, as well as in medical applications, also delivered growth, it said.

Overall, the optoelectronics sector grew 31 percent year-on-year, it said.

Its cloud and AIoT business contributed 25 percent of total sales, the company said.

The sector grew 20 percent year-on-year thanks to demand for server products for data centers, and networking power management systems for AI devices and servers.

The information technology and consumer electronics business accounted for 53 percent of sales, Lite-On said. The sector grew 10 percent year-on-year.

“Looking forward, thanks to increasing demand due to remote activities and the stay-at-home economy, continued shipment growth of new optoelectronics products can be expected,” Lite-On president Anson Chiu (邱森彬) said.

Chiu said that he expects “ongoing growth” to “continuously enhance overall operational performance in the second quarter.”