Electronic components supplier Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) on Thursday reported a record quarterly net profit of NT$4.26 billion (US$152.42 million) in the quarter ended March 31, surging 171 percent year-on-year from NT$1.57 billion driven by stable customer demand.
Earnings per share rose to NT$1.83.
Revenue expanded 26 percent year-on-year to NT$37.72 billion last quarter.
The company attributed the record quarter to stable growth of optoelectronics, automotive electronics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence of things (AIoT), notebook, PC and gaming products.
Gross margin climbed to 17.8 percent last quarter from 14.5 percent in the same period last year, the best performance since the first quarter of 2015, company data showed.
The company attributed the improvement to “product mix optimization” and “efficiency improvement.”
Optoelectronics accounted for 22 percent of sales in the first quarter, led by growth in invisible LEDs used in industrial automation, 5G and AIoT applications, it said.
UV LEDs, which are used in water and air purification devices, as well as in medical applications, also delivered growth, it said.
Overall, the optoelectronics sector grew 31 percent year-on-year, it said.
Its cloud and AIoT business contributed 25 percent of total sales, the company said.
The sector grew 20 percent year-on-year thanks to demand for server products for data centers, and networking power management systems for AI devices and servers.
The information technology and consumer electronics business accounted for 53 percent of sales, Lite-On said. The sector grew 10 percent year-on-year.
“Looking forward, thanks to increasing demand due to remote activities and the stay-at-home economy, continued shipment growth of new optoelectronics products can be expected,” Lite-On president Anson Chiu (邱森彬) said.
Chiu said that he expects “ongoing growth” to “continuously enhance overall operational performance in the second quarter.”
SUPPLY CHAIN RACE: The president of TSMC’s European subsidy is reportedly to meet with an EU trade official to talk about ‘chip sovereignty’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) most advanced technology would stay in Taiwan, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday in response to lawmakers’ queries on talks between the manufacturer and the EU. “Regardless whether TSMC establishes production facilities or pursues cooperation in Europe, Taiwan will remain the home base for its most advanced technologies,” Wang told a joint meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, and Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee. Reuters yesterday reported that EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton is seeking to court TSMC and other global semiconductor giants to establish chipmaking facilities in
Apple Inc on Monday said that it would open an engineering hub in North Carolina, marking its first major campus on the US’ east coast as part of an increased commitment to investing domestically. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it would spend US$1 billion in the area around Raleigh Durham and Chapel Hill, known as the Research Triangle and home to other big companies that have a significant presence there, including IBM Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. Apple said that it would create 3,000 jobs at the new site in machine learning, artificial intelligence and software engineering. Apple’s announcement
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled
SUSTAINING GROWTH: Due to supply-demand imbalance, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker expects prices of its products to rise by 3 to 4 percent quarterly United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that it plans to invest NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) over three years to expand capacity at a local factory to resolve supply constraints. The investment would be made together with customers, UMC said, without elaborating which other firms would be involved. There is speculation that Samsung Electronics Co, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) might be the Hsinchu-based company’s partners amid a severe shortage of 28-nanometer chips. The firms would “make a deposit that secures their long-term chip supply,” UMC said in a statement, adding that fixed pricing would enable it