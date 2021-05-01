Delta Electronics forecasts strong revenue growth

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading power and thermal management solutions provider, on Thursday forecast strong revenue growth for the second and third quarters of this year, citing bullish demand.

“Looking at demand, we can expect quarter-on-quarter growth in the second and third quarters,” Delta chairman Yancy Hai (海英俊) told investors.

The second quarter is “looking good,” Hai said.

He made the comments after Delta reported record net profit of NT$6.58 billion (US$235.42 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$2.53.

Consolidated sales jumped 30.16 percent to NT$72.49 billion last quarter from a year earlier, a decline of 7.64 percent from NT$78.5 billion in the fourth quarter last year.

“I predict revenue to grow quarter-on-quarter until the last quarter of this year, due to seasonal reasons,” Hai said.

Notebook computers, servers, gaming consoles and electric vehicle (EV) components are all growth categories, he said.

So far, rising raw material costs have yet to affect Delta, apart from rush orders, he said.

“We have long-term orders in place for our materials, so it is only last-minute orders that are affected,” he said.

Delta’s EV components business, which has been a toil for more than a decade, would become profitable “within a year or two,” Hai said.

The business is expected to contribute 5 percent of this year’s total revenue, the company said.

The announcement by the administration of US President Joe Biden that the US would invest US$2 trillion in infrastructure over the next eight years would present many opportunities for Delta, Hai said.

“The US investment in basic infrastructure will inevitably involve a lot of industrial automation,” Hai said. “This is Delta’s chance.”

The US’ ambition to build its own semiconductor foundries also creates opportunities, he said.

“Delta is the provider of uninterruptable power supplies for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電),” Hai said. “The more semiconductor fabs that are built in the US, the more uninterruptable power supplies we will sell, in addition to EV motors, mobile chargers and charging stations.”

According to the Biden plan, 500,000 charging stations are to be installed across the US.

“The US has a goal of going carbon-neutral by 2050,” Hai said. “There are huge EV component supply chain opportunities for Delta.”

The overbooking phenomenon, with companies doubling up on orders over a fear of shortages, is not likely to be a problem until the third or fourth quarter, he said.