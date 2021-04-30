World Business Quick Take

TECHNOLOGY

Apple profit beats forecasts

Apple Inc reported quarterly revenue that far exceeded analysts’ expectations, fueled by sales of its 5G iPhone 12 line, and purchases of iPads and Macs, as people continued to work and learn from home. The tech giant reported fiscal second-quarter sales of US$89.6 billion, up 54 percent from the same period last year. Analysts, on average, estimated US$77.3 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Profit was US$1.40 a share, also easily topping analysts’ forecasts. “IPad and Mac sales nearly doubled, showing the strength of the PC market and education channels,” Cross Research analyst Shannon Cross said. “These results also show their control over the supply chain and their ability to outmaneuver competitors.” The company said on a call with analysts that supply constraints would crimp revenue by as much as US$4 billion in the quarter ending June.

BANKING

Standard’s profit rises 18%

Standard Chartered PLC reported an 18 percent rise in first-quarter profit, as an improving economic outlook saw it slash provisions against bad debts and its wealth unit posted a record quarter. Credit impairments fell 98 percent year-on-year to US$20 million, helping push underlying pretax profit to US$1.4 billion, exceeding a company-compiled consensus forecast of US$1.08 billion. The bank’s financial markets business also performed well. “Economic recovery advanced in many of our markets, leading to improved transaction volumes and profitability,” CEO Bill Winters said in a statement. “This was particularly the case in our financial markets and in wealth management, which had its best ever quarter.” Standard Chartered in February said that earnings this year were unlikely to grow after central banks around the world cut interest rates to keep COVID-19-stricken economies moving. The bank yesterday said that it would return to income growth of 5 to 7 percent next year. Credit losses might now be lower this year than earlier expected, it said.

AVIATION

Airbus boosts cash flow

Airbus SE generated positive cash flow for the third quarter in a row, but added that new COVID-19 flareups threaten progress toward a recovery in air travel. The European planemaker reported 1.2 billion euros (US$1.45 billion) in adjusted free cash flow from January to last month, when aircraft deliveries surpassed the mostly pre-COVID-19 pandemic first quarter of last year. Profit came in ahead of analysts’ estimates. CEO Guillaume Faury has been able to juggle delivery schedules while pressing customers to keep taking new planes, despite slow progress toward a return to normal for the travel industry.

OIL

China investors eye Aramco

Major Chinese investors are in talks to buy a stake in Saudi Aramco, several sources said on Wednesday, as Saudi Arabia’s state oil firm prepares to sell another slice of its business to international investors. Riyadh was in discussions to sell 1 percent of Aramco to a leading global energy company and could sell further shares, including to international investors, within the next year or two, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said in televised remarks on Tuesday. A stake of 1 percent would equate to about US$19 billion based on Aramco’s current market capitalization. Sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC, 中投公司) was among those that could invest, two sources said. Aramco was also talking to Chinese national oil companies, one of the sources close to CIC said.