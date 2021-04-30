TECHNOLOGY
Apple profit beats forecasts
Apple Inc reported quarterly revenue that far exceeded analysts’ expectations, fueled by sales of its 5G iPhone 12 line, and purchases of iPads and Macs, as people continued to work and learn from home. The tech giant reported fiscal second-quarter sales of US$89.6 billion, up 54 percent from the same period last year. Analysts, on average, estimated US$77.3 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Profit was US$1.40 a share, also easily topping analysts’ forecasts. “IPad and Mac sales nearly doubled, showing the strength of the PC market and education channels,” Cross Research analyst Shannon Cross said. “These results also show their control over the supply chain and their ability to outmaneuver competitors.” The company said on a call with analysts that supply constraints would crimp revenue by as much as US$4 billion in the quarter ending June.
BANKING
Standard’s profit rises 18%
Standard Chartered PLC reported an 18 percent rise in first-quarter profit, as an improving economic outlook saw it slash provisions against bad debts and its wealth unit posted a record quarter. Credit impairments fell 98 percent year-on-year to US$20 million, helping push underlying pretax profit to US$1.4 billion, exceeding a company-compiled consensus forecast of US$1.08 billion. The bank’s financial markets business also performed well. “Economic recovery advanced in many of our markets, leading to improved transaction volumes and profitability,” CEO Bill Winters said in a statement. “This was particularly the case in our financial markets and in wealth management, which had its best ever quarter.” Standard Chartered in February said that earnings this year were unlikely to grow after central banks around the world cut interest rates to keep COVID-19-stricken economies moving. The bank yesterday said that it would return to income growth of 5 to 7 percent next year. Credit losses might now be lower this year than earlier expected, it said.
AVIATION
Airbus boosts cash flow
Airbus SE generated positive cash flow for the third quarter in a row, but added that new COVID-19 flareups threaten progress toward a recovery in air travel. The European planemaker reported 1.2 billion euros (US$1.45 billion) in adjusted free cash flow from January to last month, when aircraft deliveries surpassed the mostly pre-COVID-19 pandemic first quarter of last year. Profit came in ahead of analysts’ estimates. CEO Guillaume Faury has been able to juggle delivery schedules while pressing customers to keep taking new planes, despite slow progress toward a return to normal for the travel industry.
OIL
China investors eye Aramco
Major Chinese investors are in talks to buy a stake in Saudi Aramco, several sources said on Wednesday, as Saudi Arabia’s state oil firm prepares to sell another slice of its business to international investors. Riyadh was in discussions to sell 1 percent of Aramco to a leading global energy company and could sell further shares, including to international investors, within the next year or two, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said in televised remarks on Tuesday. A stake of 1 percent would equate to about US$19 billion based on Aramco’s current market capitalization. Sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC, 中投公司) was among those that could invest, two sources said. Aramco was also talking to Chinese national oil companies, one of the sources close to CIC said.
SUPPLY CHAIN RACE: The president of TSMC’s European subsidy is reportedly to meet with an EU trade official to talk about ‘chip sovereignty’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) most advanced technology would stay in Taiwan, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday in response to lawmakers’ queries on talks between the manufacturer and the EU. “Regardless whether TSMC establishes production facilities or pursues cooperation in Europe, Taiwan will remain the home base for its most advanced technologies,” Wang told a joint meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, and Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee. Reuters yesterday reported that EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton is seeking to court TSMC and other global semiconductor giants to establish chipmaking facilities in
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
Apple Inc on Monday said that it would open an engineering hub in North Carolina, marking its first major campus on the US’ east coast as part of an increased commitment to investing domestically. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it would spend US$1 billion in the area around Raleigh Durham and Chapel Hill, known as the Research Triangle and home to other big companies that have a significant presence there, including IBM Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. Apple said that it would create 3,000 jobs at the new site in machine learning, artificial intelligence and software engineering. Apple’s announcement