Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday forecast quarterly sales and adjusted profits above Wall Street estimates, with executives saying they see supply constraints easing as smartphone buyers upgrade to 5G and former Huawei Technologies Co (華為) customers migrate to Qualcomm-chip phones.

Qualcomm is the world’s biggest supplier of smartphone chips, providing key components for 5G connectivity. The San Diego, California-based company has resolved protracted legal fights with regulators and regained iPhone maker Apple Inc as a customer.

“Qualcomm is clearly benefiting from its 5G design win with Apple’s iPhone12 and other Asian smartphones’ OEMs [original equipment manufacturers],” Summit Insights Group analyst Kinngai Chan (陳金蓋), said.

Honor, Huawei’s spin-off brand, has also contributed to this, he added.

Qualcomm forecast adjusted profits with a midpoint of US$1.65 per share on revenue with a midpoint of US$7.5 billion for its fiscal third quarter ending in June, compared with analysts’ expectations of US$1.52 per share on US$7.11 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

For the fiscal second quarter that ended on March 28, Qualcomm had adjusted earnings of US$1.90 per share on sales of US$7.93 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of US$1.67 per share on US$7.62 billion, Refinitiv data showed. Wall Street estimates had been only slightly above the midpoints of Qualcomm’s own guidance of US$1.65 per share on US$7.6 billion.

Qualcomm designs chips, but relies on partners to produce them, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Samsung Electronics Co and China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (中芯).

Qualcomm executives said the company is investing with its manufacturing partners to secure capacity, “one of the key drivers of growth of expenses between the second and third fiscal quarter,” Qualcomm chief financial officer Akash Palkhiwala said.

“Supply remains tight within the chip industry, but key chipmakers like Qualcomm [and Apple] have been able to navigate well as they are preferred customers” of chip contract manufacturers, CFRA Research senior equity analyst Angelo Zino said.

Qualcomm has been aiming to gain smartphone chip market share after US sanctions on Huawei last year all but cut off the Chinese company’s chip supplies, rendering it unable to keep making smartphones.

Qualcomm executives have said they expect much of Huawei’s previous market share to migrate to other Android phone makers that use Qualcomm’s chips.

On a call with analysts, Qualcomm said that sales of its mobile phone chips could grow by US$10 billion as Huawei exits the market.

Those gains hinge on Qualcomm’s ability to secure enough chips during a global supply crunch. Cristiano Amon, who is to take over as chief executive in the coming months, said that Qualcomm can source its most profitable chips, the flagship Snapdragon 800 series of smartphone processors, from Samsung and TSMC.

“We expect supply chain to improve significantly as we get to the end of the calendar year,” Amon said in an interview.

Qualcomm has aimed to grow its chip business and improve margins as its once-lucrative patent licensing business shrinks after some changes to its licensing practices.