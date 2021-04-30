Former central bank governor Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南) yesterday defended the use of selective credit controls to rein in the property market, calling interest rate hikes a blunt instrument that would unduly hurt the overall economy.
Perng said that during his tenure from 1998 to 2018, he favored macroprudential measures over rate hikes to cool the property market.
“It is important to prescribe the right medicine when dealing with problems... The property market is just one part of the economy and steep interest rate hikes would hurt innocent sectors,” Perng said at a ceremony at National Tsing Hua University at which he accepted an honorary doctoral degree in economics.
Photo: CNA
In Taiwan, only 26 percent of homeowners rely on banks for loans, making interest rates less effective in regulating the property market, Perng said, citing the IMF as supporting his view that low interest rates do not necessarily cause property price hikes.
Sweden’s central bank in 2010 raised interest rates to curb property price hikes and triggered deflation, forcing it to cut interest rates in 2011, Perng said.
The situation did not improve and Sweden had to cut interest rates to zero in 2014, he added.
From 2002 to 2006, the UK and Australia had higher interest rates than in the US, but property prices did not fall, he said.
Japan has maintained low rates for a protracted period and property prices trended lower, he said.
Critics have said the central bank should raise policy rates from the current record-low of 1.125 percent if it is serious about ending soaring property prices.
Perng said property prices are rising because of the spillover effect of monetary printing by the world’s major central banks, onshoring by local firms amid a global supply chain realignment and pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Top tech firms at home and abroad have stepped up investment in Taiwan, and help drive up housing prices in central and southern Taiwan, he said.
The central bank has tightened lending terms twice for corporate buyers and multiple homeowners.
The Ministry of Finance is to impose heavy taxes on property transfers within five years of purchases from July, he said.
All these measures are intended to prevent excess liquidity from flowing to the property market, Perng said.
The government can help by strengthening infrastructure facilities in less popular locations to narrow the gap between urban and rural areas, he said.
Low and stable interest and foreign exchange rates allow Taiwan to counter unfavorable cyclical impacts and maintain GDP growth, Perng said.
SUPPLY CHAIN RACE: The president of TSMC’s European subsidy is reportedly to meet with an EU trade official to talk about ‘chip sovereignty’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) most advanced technology would stay in Taiwan, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday in response to lawmakers’ queries on talks between the manufacturer and the EU. “Regardless whether TSMC establishes production facilities or pursues cooperation in Europe, Taiwan will remain the home base for its most advanced technologies,” Wang told a joint meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, and Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee. Reuters yesterday reported that EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton is seeking to court TSMC and other global semiconductor giants to establish chipmaking facilities in
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
Apple Inc on Monday said that it would open an engineering hub in North Carolina, marking its first major campus on the US’ east coast as part of an increased commitment to investing domestically. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it would spend US$1 billion in the area around Raleigh Durham and Chapel Hill, known as the Research Triangle and home to other big companies that have a significant presence there, including IBM Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. Apple said that it would create 3,000 jobs at the new site in machine learning, artificial intelligence and software engineering. Apple’s announcement