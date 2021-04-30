Rate increase would hurt economy: Perng

‘THE RIGHT MEDICINE’: Raising interest rates would not curb property fever, but could hurt other sectors of the economy, the former central bank governor said

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Former central bank governor Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南) yesterday defended the use of selective credit controls to rein in the property market, calling interest rate hikes a blunt instrument that would unduly hurt the overall economy.

Perng said that during his tenure from 1998 to 2018, he favored macroprudential measures over rate hikes to cool the property market.

“It is important to prescribe the right medicine when dealing with problems... The property market is just one part of the economy and steep interest rate hikes would hurt innocent sectors,” Perng said at a ceremony at National Tsing Hua University at which he accepted an honorary doctoral degree in economics.

National Tsing Hua University president Hocheng Hong, left, presents former central bank governor Perng Fai-nan with an honorary doctoral degree in economics at a ceremony at the university in Hsinchu City yesterday. Photo: CNA

In Taiwan, only 26 percent of homeowners rely on banks for loans, making interest rates less effective in regulating the property market, Perng said, citing the IMF as supporting his view that low interest rates do not necessarily cause property price hikes.

Sweden’s central bank in 2010 raised interest rates to curb property price hikes and triggered deflation, forcing it to cut interest rates in 2011, Perng said.

The situation did not improve and Sweden had to cut interest rates to zero in 2014, he added.

From 2002 to 2006, the UK and Australia had higher interest rates than in the US, but property prices did not fall, he said.

Japan has maintained low rates for a protracted period and property prices trended lower, he said.

Critics have said the central bank should raise policy rates from the current record-low of 1.125 percent if it is serious about ending soaring property prices.

Perng said property prices are rising because of the spillover effect of monetary printing by the world’s major central banks, onshoring by local firms amid a global supply chain realignment and pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top tech firms at home and abroad have stepped up investment in Taiwan, and help drive up housing prices in central and southern Taiwan, he said.

The central bank has tightened lending terms twice for corporate buyers and multiple homeowners.

The Ministry of Finance is to impose heavy taxes on property transfers within five years of purchases from July, he said.

All these measures are intended to prevent excess liquidity from flowing to the property market, Perng said.

The government can help by strengthening infrastructure facilities in less popular locations to narrow the gap between urban and rural areas, he said.

Low and stable interest and foreign exchange rates allow Taiwan to counter unfavorable cyclical impacts and maintain GDP growth, Perng said.