EUROPE
Trade deal with UK ratified
The European Parliament yesterday voted overwhelmingly to ratify the EU’s post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, but warned London to stick to its commitments, officials said yesterday. The vote ratifies the bare-bones trade deal that was sealed on Christmas Eve last year after nine months of bad-tempered negotiations. It has been in force provisionally since Jan. 1. The deal provides the framework for Britain’s new relationship with the 27-member union, five years after British voters shocked the world by voting to end its 47-year membership. In the final tally, 660 European lawmakers voted in favor of the trade deal, while five voted against the pact, the results showed.
SOUTH KOREA
Samsung heirs to pay tax bill
The family of late Samsung Electronics Co Ltd chairman Lee Kun-hee yesterday said that they would pay more than 12 trillion won (US$10.8 billion) in inheritance tax for his estate and donate his vast private art collection to state curators. Lee, who is credited with transforming Samsung into the world’s largest smartphone and memorychip maker, died on Oct. 25 last year, with an estate local media valued at about 26 trillion won. The inheritance tax bill — one of the largest-ever in South Korea and globally — has been closely watched due to its potential to dilute the family’s controlling stake in Samsung. The family said it planned to pay the bill over five years in six installments, starting this month.
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei revenue shrinks
Huawei Technologies Co’s revenue shrank for a second straight quarter after US sanctions devastated the embattled Chinese technology giant’s smartphone business. Huawei reported a 17 percent decline in sales to 152.2 billion yuan (US$23.5 billion) in the first three months of this year, the company said in a statement. That follows an 11 percent decline in revenue in the fourth quarter last year. Its profit margin rose 3.8 percentage points to 11.1 percent, which translates into net income of 16.9 billion yuan, as the company trimmed costs and received a US$600 million patent license fee.
RETAIL
Sainsbury’s profit falls
British supermarket group Sainsbury’s yesterday reported a 39 percent fall in full-year underlying profit as strong food sales during the COVID-19 pandemic were outweighed by extra costs and a decision to forgo business rates relief. Sainsbury’s, the UK’s second-largest grocer after Tesco PLC, said that it made an underlying pretax profit of ￡356 million (US$494 million) in the year to March 6. Grocery sales rose 7.8 percent and general merchandise sales increased 8.3 percent, but the company said it incurred an extra ￡485 million in costs due to the crisis.
UNITED STATES
Biden taps trade official
US President Joe Biden has selected Celeste Drake, a long-time trade expert from AFL-CIO, to be the first director of his initiative to steer more US federal funds to US manufacturers and producers, a White House official said. Drake would be responsible for ensuring that the federal procurement process rewards US-based businesses, including small companies and minority entrepreneurs. Her office would be based out of the US Office of Management and Budget. Most recently, Drake worked as head of government affairs for the Directors Guild of America, which has more than 18,000 members.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
Apple Inc on Monday said that it would open an engineering hub in North Carolina, marking its first major campus on the US’ east coast as part of an increased commitment to investing domestically. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it would spend US$1 billion in the area around Raleigh Durham and Chapel Hill, known as the Research Triangle and home to other big companies that have a significant presence there, including IBM Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. Apple said that it would create 3,000 jobs at the new site in machine learning, artificial intelligence and software engineering. Apple’s announcement