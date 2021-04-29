World Business Quick Take

Agencies





EUROPE

Trade deal with UK ratified

The European Parliament yesterday voted overwhelmingly to ratify the EU’s post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, but warned London to stick to its commitments, officials said yesterday. The vote ratifies the bare-bones trade deal that was sealed on Christmas Eve last year after nine months of bad-tempered negotiations. It has been in force provisionally since Jan. 1. The deal provides the framework for Britain’s new relationship with the 27-member union, five years after British voters shocked the world by voting to end its 47-year membership. In the final tally, 660 European lawmakers voted in favor of the trade deal, while five voted against the pact, the results showed.

SOUTH KOREA

Samsung heirs to pay tax bill

The family of late Samsung Electronics Co Ltd chairman Lee Kun-hee yesterday said that they would pay more than 12 trillion won (US$10.8 billion) in inheritance tax for his estate and donate his vast private art collection to state curators. Lee, who is credited with transforming Samsung into the world’s largest smartphone and memorychip maker, died on Oct. 25 last year, with an estate local media valued at about 26 trillion won. The inheritance tax bill — one of the largest-ever in South Korea and globally — has been closely watched due to its potential to dilute the family’s controlling stake in Samsung. The family said it planned to pay the bill over five years in six installments, starting this month.

TECHNOLOGY

Huawei revenue shrinks

Huawei Technologies Co’s revenue shrank for a second straight quarter after US sanctions devastated the embattled Chinese technology giant’s smartphone business. Huawei reported a 17 percent decline in sales to 152.2 billion yuan (US$23.5 billion) in the first three months of this year, the company said in a statement. That follows an 11 percent decline in revenue in the fourth quarter last year. Its profit margin rose 3.8 percentage points to 11.1 percent, which translates into net income of 16.9 billion yuan, as the company trimmed costs and received a US$600 million patent license fee.

RETAIL

Sainsbury’s profit falls

British supermarket group Sainsbury’s yesterday reported a 39 percent fall in full-year underlying profit as strong food sales during the COVID-19 pandemic were outweighed by extra costs and a decision to forgo business rates relief. Sainsbury’s, the UK’s second-largest grocer after Tesco PLC, said that it made an underlying pretax profit of ￡356 million (US$494 million) in the year to March 6. Grocery sales rose 7.8 percent and general merchandise sales increased 8.3 percent, but the company said it incurred an extra ￡485 million in costs due to the crisis.

UNITED STATES

Biden taps trade official

US President Joe Biden has selected Celeste Drake, a long-time trade expert from AFL-CIO, to be the first director of his initiative to steer more US federal funds to US manufacturers and producers, a White House official said. Drake would be responsible for ensuring that the federal procurement process rewards US-based businesses, including small companies and minority entrepreneurs. Her office would be based out of the US Office of Management and Budget. Most recently, Drake worked as head of government affairs for the Directors Guild of America, which has more than 18,000 members.