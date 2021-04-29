Toyota Motor Corp’s global sales last month rose to a record, as the automaker’s ability to keep producing vehicles amid a global shortage of chips puts the company in prime position to capitalize on a resurgence in demand.
Toyota’s global sales last month rose 44 percent to 982,912 units, a record for a single month, the company said yesterday in a statement.
The world’s largest automaker produced 843,393 units that month, up 32 percent from a year earlier, when the onsetting COVID-19 pandemic was forcing global automakers to suspend production.
Toyota’s exhaustive monitoring of its supply chain and stockpiling of semiconductors have allowed it to keep producing vehicles to meet rising demand.
The bright sales figures come as consumers, flush with cash and emboldened by signs that the COVID-19 crisis might be waning, snap up vehicles.
Sales were particularly strong in China and North America, a Toyota spokeswoman said.
CHIP SHORTAGE
While appetite for vehicles recovers in many regions of the world, some automakers are proving unable to fully capitalize on that demand due to a lingering global shortage of semiconductors used in vehicles.
Chip shortages knocked about 1.3 million units off global vehicle output in the first three months of this year, IHS Markit said.
Japanese rival Nissan Motor Co also reported strong sales last month, up 51 percent year-on-year, but significantly lower than 2019.
Honda Motor Co’s domestic sales were up 3 percent for last month.
