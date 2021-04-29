Developing Asian economies are to grow a solid 7.3 percent this year after last year contracting slightly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a report yesterday.
However, that forecast is in doubt as COVID-19 outbreaks flare in several countries, including Thailand, India and the Philippines, the lender said.
Those setbacks threaten the trend just as growth has been gaining momentum, ADB chief economist Yasuyuki Sawada said.
Photo: Reuters
“Economies in the region are on diverging paths,” he said. “Their trajectories are shaped by the extent of domestic outbreaks, the pace of their vaccine rollouts and how much they are benefiting from the global recovery.”
China, which first reported the virus and has been the first major economy to bounce back from the pandemic, is forecast to grow 8.1 percent this year, slowing to 5.5 percent next year, the ADB said.
It estimates that India’s economy would expand 11 percent this year, in line with similar forecasts from the IMF and private economists.
Surging new cases in India — at more than 300,000 per day for the past five days — might derail that progress as hospitals are inundated with seriously ill patients, it said.
The ADB forecast that Myanmar’s economy would contract nearly 10 percent this year following a military coup that has thrust the country into turmoil.
The economy grew a modest 3.3 percent last year, before the military seized power on Feb. 1, provoking a mass civil disobedience campaign that has stifled most business activity.
ADB economists did not foresee a significant increase in inflation, despite concerns in the US and elsewhere that massive government spending and other stimulus might spark surging prices.
The ADB expects inflation in the region to fall to 2.3 percent this year from 2.8 percent last year, when disruptions from the pandemic pushed food prices sharply higher in some places.
The inflation rate for developing Asia is forecast to rise to 2.7 percent next year.
Apart from the cost of lost lives and misery, as well as damage to health and productivity, the pandemic has extracted a harsh toll in many ways, wiping out millions of jobs and sinking families into poverty.
It has also put children far behind in their studies, the report said.
The authors estimated that the cost to future earnings from school closures amounts to US$1.25 trillion, or more than 5 percent of regional economic activity last year.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
Apple Inc on Monday said that it would open an engineering hub in North Carolina, marking its first major campus on the US’ east coast as part of an increased commitment to investing domestically. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it would spend US$1 billion in the area around Raleigh Durham and Chapel Hill, known as the Research Triangle and home to other big companies that have a significant presence there, including IBM Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. Apple said that it would create 3,000 jobs at the new site in machine learning, artificial intelligence and software engineering. Apple’s announcement