AMD raises revenue goal on chip demand

Reuters





Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) on Tuesday raised its annual revenue forecast, betting on strong demand for its chips used in data centers and personal computers.

The chip designer’s shares rose about 4 percent in extended trading after it also reported better-than-expected results for last quarter.

The company has been prying away central processor chip market share from Intel Corp, whose manufacturing operations have fallen behind contract factories used by AMD, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電).

It has also benefited from a surge in demand for its graphics chips from gamers, who have spent more time playing and upgrading their equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it expected this year’s revenue to rise 50 percent from a year earlier, implying a figure of US$14.64 billion, compared with its previous forecast of a 39 percent jump.

Revenue in the first quarter soared 93 percent to US$3.45 billion, beating a Refinitiv IBES estimate of US$3.21 billion, thanks in part to higher average selling prices for its chips, and as AMD wins market share from Intel in high-end laptops and PCs.

Sales in AMD’s computing and graphics business, which includes graphics and central processor chips for personal computers, rose 46 percent to US$2.10 billion.

Its enterprise, embedded and semi-custom segment, the unit that houses data center chips, posted an almost fourfold jump in sales to US$1.35 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned US$0.52 per share, exceeding expectations of US$0.44 per share.

Texas Instruments Inc also reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, thanks to strong demand for its chips used in personal electronic gadgets such as TVs and PCs.

Catering to a broad range of markets, the firm’s analog and embedded chips are used for everything from factory automation to PCs and vehicle infotainment systems, lowering its risk of heavy dependence on a few markets.

Texas Instruments said it expected second-quarter revenue from US$4.13 billion to US$4.47 billion, above analysts’ expectations of US$4.16 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue rose to US$4.29 billion from US$3.33 billion in the first quarter, while analysts on average were expecting US$3.99 billion, the data showed.