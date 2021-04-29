Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) on Tuesday raised its annual revenue forecast, betting on strong demand for its chips used in data centers and personal computers.
The chip designer’s shares rose about 4 percent in extended trading after it also reported better-than-expected results for last quarter.
The company has been prying away central processor chip market share from Intel Corp, whose manufacturing operations have fallen behind contract factories used by AMD, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電).
It has also benefited from a surge in demand for its graphics chips from gamers, who have spent more time playing and upgrading their equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said it expected this year’s revenue to rise 50 percent from a year earlier, implying a figure of US$14.64 billion, compared with its previous forecast of a 39 percent jump.
Revenue in the first quarter soared 93 percent to US$3.45 billion, beating a Refinitiv IBES estimate of US$3.21 billion, thanks in part to higher average selling prices for its chips, and as AMD wins market share from Intel in high-end laptops and PCs.
Sales in AMD’s computing and graphics business, which includes graphics and central processor chips for personal computers, rose 46 percent to US$2.10 billion.
Its enterprise, embedded and semi-custom segment, the unit that houses data center chips, posted an almost fourfold jump in sales to US$1.35 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned US$0.52 per share, exceeding expectations of US$0.44 per share.
Texas Instruments Inc also reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, thanks to strong demand for its chips used in personal electronic gadgets such as TVs and PCs.
Catering to a broad range of markets, the firm’s analog and embedded chips are used for everything from factory automation to PCs and vehicle infotainment systems, lowering its risk of heavy dependence on a few markets.
Texas Instruments said it expected second-quarter revenue from US$4.13 billion to US$4.47 billion, above analysts’ expectations of US$4.16 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Revenue rose to US$4.29 billion from US$3.33 billion in the first quarter, while analysts on average were expecting US$3.99 billion, the data showed.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
Apple Inc on Monday said that it would open an engineering hub in North Carolina, marking its first major campus on the US’ east coast as part of an increased commitment to investing domestically. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it would spend US$1 billion in the area around Raleigh Durham and Chapel Hill, known as the Research Triangle and home to other big companies that have a significant presence there, including IBM Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. Apple said that it would create 3,000 jobs at the new site in machine learning, artificial intelligence and software engineering. Apple’s announcement