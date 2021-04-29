MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest supplier of 5G smartphone chips, yesterday posted record net profit for last quarter and forecast 40 percent annual revenue growth this year, benefiting from robust demand for its flagship 5G smartphones chips and other chips.
The Hsinchu-based firm said that growth momentum would this year accelerate, thanks to healthy end-market demand and an increase in new IC design projects.
Last year, revenue grew 30.8 percent to NT$322.15 billion (US$11.53 billion), MediaTek said, adding that it is forecasting an equally high growth rate this year.
Photo: CNA
“Amid industry-wide supply constraints, we expect our capacity to support a year-on-year revenue growth target of more than 40 percent,” MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told a teleconference yesterday.
“The growth is led by [higher] 5G penetration,” Tsai said, adding that demand for the firm’s 5G smartphone chips is rising.
All Android phone manufacturers are designing their new phones with MediaTek chips, he said.
The company expects global 5G smartphone shipments to reach about 500 million units, including 300 million from China.
Inventory at its customers had fallen to much lower levels than usual at this time of the year, Tsai said.
MediaTek’s gross margin jumped to 44.9 percent last quarter, from 44.5 percent a quarter earlier and 43.1 percent a year earlier, the firm said.
MediaTek raised its full-year gross margin target to 44 to 46 percent, up from 43 to 44 percent estimated in January.
Net profit surged to NT$25.57 billion in the first quarter, compared with NT$5.8 billion in the same period last year.
On a quarterly basis, net profit jumped 72.3 percent from NT$15.75 billion.
Earnings per share rose to NT$16.21 last quarter, compared with NT$3.64 a year earlier and NT$9.35 in the previous quarter.
The company’s board of directors yesterday approved raising the dividend payout ratio to 80 to 85 percent, up from 60 to 70 percent, with the policy to take effect next year.
MediaTek has budgeted NT$100 billion over the next four years for special cash dividends, it said, aiming to pay out special annual cash dividends of NT$16 per share.
This year, MediaTek plans to pay a special cash dividend of NT$37 per share, together with the regular cash dividend of NT$21 based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$27.52.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
Apple Inc on Monday said that it would open an engineering hub in North Carolina, marking its first major campus on the US’ east coast as part of an increased commitment to investing domestically. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it would spend US$1 billion in the area around Raleigh Durham and Chapel Hill, known as the Research Triangle and home to other big companies that have a significant presence there, including IBM Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. Apple said that it would create 3,000 jobs at the new site in machine learning, artificial intelligence and software engineering. Apple’s announcement