Tesla says capacity expansion on track

AFP, NEW YORK





Tesla Inc on Monday reported a jump in first-quarter profit on surging sales of electric vehicles, while the manufacturer said it was on track to boost automotive capacity at factories in three countries.

The company set production and delivery records in the quarter, with the Model 3 becoming the best-selling premier sedan in the world, Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk said.

“We’ve seen a real shift in customer perception of electric vehicles and our demand is the best we’ve ever seen,” Musk said on an earnings call. “Only three-and-a-half-years into production and with just two factories, for Model 3 to be outselling its combustion-engine competitors is quite remarkable.”

The Tesla Inc logo is pictured at a branch office of the automaker in Bern, Switzerland, on Oct. 28 last year. Photo: Reuters

The company reported first-quarter profit of US$438 million, compared with US$16 million in the same period last year, following a 74 percent rise in revenue to US$10.4 billion.

Tesla, which was cofounded by Musk with the mission of remaking the automotive market, noted the stream of new electric models unveiled by rivals, including Detroit’s “Big Three” automakers, and US President Joe Biden’s promotion of electric vehicle use.

“We believe consumer confidence in electric vehicles continues to increase and more customers are willing to make the switch,” Tesla said. “We are moving as quickly as possible to add more production capacity.”

Tesla said that a production ramp-up in Shanghai is “progressing well,” while a new factory in Germany remains “on track” for production and deliveries late this year.

A new factory in Texas is also on pace to begin production this year, the company said.

While the earnings topped estimates, the company has faced scrutiny over its Autopilot technology following crashes.

Last week, two US federal agencies said that they would investigate a fatal accident involving a Tesla that apparently had no one in the driver’s seat.

That announcement was followed by a story by Consumer Reports saying testers demonstrated that a Tesla could be fooled into driving with no one behind the wheel.

In China last week, a woman wearing a T-shirt with the brand’s logo and the words “brake failure” climbed atop a Tesla model at the Shanghai Auto Show, yelling that she was nearly killed when the brakes on her vehicle malfunctioned.