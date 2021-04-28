A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world’s largest shipping line, on Monday almost doubled its profit forecast for this year, citing an “exceptional” environment characterized by “surging” demand for its services.
The raised guidance followed a week-long blockage of the Suez Canal last month, which created bottlenecks throughout much of the global supply chain and sent freight rates soaring.
Copenhagen-based Maersk said it now sees underlying earnings before interest and taxes for this year in a range of US$9 billion to US$11 billion, compared with the US$4.3 billion to US$6.3 billion previously expected.
Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is forecast to reach US$13 billion to US$15 billion, versus previous guidance of US$8.5 billion to US$10.5 billion, the company said.
“The continued strong performance is mainly driven by the continuation of the exceptional market situation with surging demand leading to bottlenecks in the supply chain and equipment [containers] shortage,” Maersk said.
The favorable conditions are expected to continue well into the fourth quarter, it said.
The company, which transports almost one-fifth of the world’s containers, said it now sees global market demand growing 5 to 7 percent this year, compared with 3 to 5 percent previously.
The improved forecast is “primarily driven by the export volumes out of China to the US,” Maersk said.
Maersk also published preliminary first-quarter results, unveiling revenue of US$12.4 billion, just shy of the US$12.61 billion in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled
OPPORTUNE MOMENT: Shares in the company, which manufactures chipmaking equipment, have increased by about 35 percent since the beginning of this year ASML Holding NV has sharpened its full-year guidance as demand for its chipmaking equipment has soared during the global semiconductor shortage. The Dutch company, a crucial supplier to Samsung Electronics Co and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), said it now expects revenue growth this year of about 30 percent from a year earlier, compared with a previous target of “double-digit” percentage growth. It also said that it expects full-year gross margin to be 51 to 52 percent. The company’s shares yesterday rose as much as 5.8 percent in Amsterdam trading and are up about 35 percent since the start of the year.