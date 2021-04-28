UBS Group AG yesterday posted a US$774 million hit from the implosion of Archegos Capital Management LLC and said it plans to review its risk procedures after it joined Morgan Stanley in surprising investors over the size of the impact from the collapse of the US family office.
Even with the Archegos hit, UBS reported better-than-expected first-quarter profit of US$1.82 billion as wealth management income climbed.
Switzerland’s largest bank had remained quiet on the collapse of Bill Hwang’s family office for weeks, even as its biggest rival, Credit Suisse Group AG, unveiled a US$5.5 billion hit and Japan-based Nomura Holdings Inc confirmed losses of US$2.3 billion for fiscal 2020-2021.
While Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co all limited or avoided hits, Morgan Stanley was criticized by some investors and analysts for revealing a US$911 million loss during its earnings.
The “Archegos losses have taken the shine of these results,” JPMorgan analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan wrote in a note.
The turmoil at Credit Suisse had afforded UBS chief executive officer Ralph Hamers a period of relative calm, even as the bank fights a US$4.5 billion penalty in France and the new CEO himself saw his short tenure complicated by a Dutch probe into his role in a money-laundering case at his former employer ING Groep NV.
Hamers said that UBS expects an additional US$87 million trading loss in the second quarter from exiting its remaining Archegos exposure this month.
“We are all clearly disappointed and are taking this very seriously,” he said. “A detailed review of our relevant risk management processes is under way and appropriate measures are being put in place to avoid such situations in the future.”
Hamers, speaking in a Bloomberg Television interview, said that the bank would be seeking more transparency from family offices and other big clients at the wealth management division, although there are no plans to cut back the prime brokerage business as Credit Suisse plans to do.
Some lenders were blindsided by the positions that Hwang had accumulated before the meltdown.
The Archegos impact also overshadowed a strong quarter at the bank’s key wealth management business, where UBS benefited from higher average fee-generating assets and transaction fees, compensating for a decline in net interest income.
The unit, led by Iqbal Khan and Tom Naratil, posted better-than-expected pretax profit of US$1.41 billion, the bank said in a statement.
It gave a mixed outlook for the second quarter, warning of lower seasonal activity, while saying that higher asset prices should have a positive effect on recurring fee income.
At the investment bank, the Archegos hit drove down equities revenue by 20 percent, although it would have gained 48 percent excluding the hit.
Fixed-income trading declined about 37 percent.
Overall, UBS reported net income of US$1.82 billion compared with its estimate of US$1.63 billion, and wealth management pretax profit of US$1.4 billion, compared with its estimate of US$1.19 billion.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled
OPPORTUNE MOMENT: Shares in the company, which manufactures chipmaking equipment, have increased by about 35 percent since the beginning of this year ASML Holding NV has sharpened its full-year guidance as demand for its chipmaking equipment has soared during the global semiconductor shortage. The Dutch company, a crucial supplier to Samsung Electronics Co and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), said it now expects revenue growth this year of about 30 percent from a year earlier, compared with a previous target of “double-digit” percentage growth. It also said that it expects full-year gross margin to be 51 to 52 percent. The company’s shares yesterday rose as much as 5.8 percent in Amsterdam trading and are up about 35 percent since the start of the year.