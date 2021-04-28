Kaohsiung outlines plans for wells

Staff writer, with CNA





Kaohsiung is hoping to complete the drilling of seven wells by Friday to provide much-needed water to the city amid a serious shortage, the Kaohsiung City Government said yesterday.

When completed, the wells are expected to provide 21,000m3 of groundwater a day, which would be channeled into the Chengcing Lake Reservoir (澄清湖水庫) via underground pipes, the city government said.

Two wells have been dug since late on Monday after work began the previous day, Kaohsiung Water Resources Bureau Director-General Tsai Chang-jhan (蔡長展) said.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai, second right, and other officials look at water flowing from a well on the Kaoping River in the city’s Daliao District yesterday. Photo: CNA

The city government is working with the Southern Region Water Resources Office to drill 62 wells along the Kaoping River (高屏溪), which runs through Kaohsiung and Pingtung County, with the first 32 to be finished by the end of next month.

Based on current plans, the 32 wells can be expected to supply about 96,000m3 per day to the special municipality.

Due to a months-long dry spell in western Taiwan, from Taoyuan to Pingtung County, water reserves in many major reservoirs have fallen to below 10 percent of capacity, prompting the central government to drill for groundwater in Kaohsiung, Taichung, Hsinchu County and Miaoli County.

Wells are to be drilled in areas on top of gravel beds to prevent land subsidence, Water Resources Agency Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng (王藝峰) said.

Taiwan has 160 wells that supply the public system with 340,000m3 a day, Wang said.

When the additional 190 wells are completed, another 260,000m3 would be added to the daily supply, for a total of 600,000m3 per day from wells, he said.

That is 5 percent of Taiwan’s total daily water consumption of 10.6 million cubic meters, he said.