Kaohsiung is hoping to complete the drilling of seven wells by Friday to provide much-needed water to the city amid a serious shortage, the Kaohsiung City Government said yesterday.
When completed, the wells are expected to provide 21,000m3 of groundwater a day, which would be channeled into the Chengcing Lake Reservoir (澄清湖水庫) via underground pipes, the city government said.
Two wells have been dug since late on Monday after work began the previous day, Kaohsiung Water Resources Bureau Director-General Tsai Chang-jhan (蔡長展) said.
Photo: CNA
The city government is working with the Southern Region Water Resources Office to drill 62 wells along the Kaoping River (高屏溪), which runs through Kaohsiung and Pingtung County, with the first 32 to be finished by the end of next month.
Based on current plans, the 32 wells can be expected to supply about 96,000m3 per day to the special municipality.
Due to a months-long dry spell in western Taiwan, from Taoyuan to Pingtung County, water reserves in many major reservoirs have fallen to below 10 percent of capacity, prompting the central government to drill for groundwater in Kaohsiung, Taichung, Hsinchu County and Miaoli County.
Wells are to be drilled in areas on top of gravel beds to prevent land subsidence, Water Resources Agency Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng (王藝峰) said.
Taiwan has 160 wells that supply the public system with 340,000m3 a day, Wang said.
When the additional 190 wells are completed, another 260,000m3 would be added to the daily supply, for a total of 600,000m3 per day from wells, he said.
That is 5 percent of Taiwan’s total daily water consumption of 10.6 million cubic meters, he said.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled
OPPORTUNE MOMENT: Shares in the company, which manufactures chipmaking equipment, have increased by about 35 percent since the beginning of this year ASML Holding NV has sharpened its full-year guidance as demand for its chipmaking equipment has soared during the global semiconductor shortage. The Dutch company, a crucial supplier to Samsung Electronics Co and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), said it now expects revenue growth this year of about 30 percent from a year earlier, compared with a previous target of “double-digit” percentage growth. It also said that it expects full-year gross margin to be 51 to 52 percent. The company’s shares yesterday rose as much as 5.8 percent in Amsterdam trading and are up about 35 percent since the start of the year.