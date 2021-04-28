Consumer confidence increases 0.76 points

FIVE OUT OF SIX: The stock investment gauge rose the most, while jobs, growth, household income and inflation also had gains, with durable goods the odd one out

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The consumer confidence index this month edged up 0.76 points to 77.28, the highest since April last year, as people grew more optimistic about stock investments and the employment outlook, a National Central University survey released yesterday showed.

The data indicate that consumer confidence has returned to pre-COVID-19-pandemic levels, with the effects of the outbreak being most evident in April and May last year, said Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, which conducted the survey.

Consumer sentiment started to improve in June last year, thanks to effective virus controls that allowed social distancing requirements to be eased and a boom in domestic tourism, Wu said.

People shop at a gift and souvenir store in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The survey’s stock investment gauge showed the biggest advance — 4.4 points to 56.9 — among the six confidence measures, as the TAIEX repeatedly rallied to record highs amid positive sentiment over Taiwan’s economy, which might expand by 4 to 5 percent this year.

The job market gauge rose 0.4 points to 70.95, while the household income gauge rose 0.25 points to 92.2, according to the survey, which polled 2,852 adults by phone from April 18 to Wednesday last week.

People also felt more confident about economic growth, raising the subindex by 0.15 points to 89.65, it showed.

However, people expressed less interest in consumption of durable goods, with the subindex shedding 0.2 points to 111.4, although confidence scores of higher than 100 still indicate upbeat sentiment.

Inflation expectations remain low, with the six-month outlook registering 42.6, 0.4 points lower than last month, it showed.

Wu said that inflation risks might extend from production costs to retailers in light of rapidly rising oil and raw material prices.