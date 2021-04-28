The consumer confidence index this month edged up 0.76 points to 77.28, the highest since April last year, as people grew more optimistic about stock investments and the employment outlook, a National Central University survey released yesterday showed.
The data indicate that consumer confidence has returned to pre-COVID-19-pandemic levels, with the effects of the outbreak being most evident in April and May last year, said Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, which conducted the survey.
Consumer sentiment started to improve in June last year, thanks to effective virus controls that allowed social distancing requirements to be eased and a boom in domestic tourism, Wu said.
The survey’s stock investment gauge showed the biggest advance — 4.4 points to 56.9 — among the six confidence measures, as the TAIEX repeatedly rallied to record highs amid positive sentiment over Taiwan’s economy, which might expand by 4 to 5 percent this year.
The job market gauge rose 0.4 points to 70.95, while the household income gauge rose 0.25 points to 92.2, according to the survey, which polled 2,852 adults by phone from April 18 to Wednesday last week.
People also felt more confident about economic growth, raising the subindex by 0.15 points to 89.65, it showed.
However, people expressed less interest in consumption of durable goods, with the subindex shedding 0.2 points to 111.4, although confidence scores of higher than 100 still indicate upbeat sentiment.
Inflation expectations remain low, with the six-month outlook registering 42.6, 0.4 points lower than last month, it showed.
Wu said that inflation risks might extend from production costs to retailers in light of rapidly rising oil and raw material prices.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled
OPPORTUNE MOMENT: Shares in the company, which manufactures chipmaking equipment, have increased by about 35 percent since the beginning of this year ASML Holding NV has sharpened its full-year guidance as demand for its chipmaking equipment has soared during the global semiconductor shortage. The Dutch company, a crucial supplier to Samsung Electronics Co and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), said it now expects revenue growth this year of about 30 percent from a year earlier, compared with a previous target of “double-digit” percentage growth. It also said that it expects full-year gross margin to be 51 to 52 percent. The company’s shares yesterday rose as much as 5.8 percent in Amsterdam trading and are up about 35 percent since the start of the year.