Malaysia is in the “fifth stage” of an economic recovery with the technology upcycle, COVID-19 vaccinations and an improving jobs market helping drive growth, Malaysian Minister of Finance Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said yesterday.
The economy would grow at 6 percent to 7.5 percent this year, he told a briefing, matching the central bank’s projections made last month.
A global recovery would help bolster growth, as well as local projects such as a mass rapid transit system and the Pan Borneo Highway, he added.
“Vaccination is the exit strategy for this economic recovery. We must win the war against COVID-19,” he said. “This is important to achieve the herd immunity.”
Malaysia started its COVID-19 vaccination program in late February and last month unveiled a 20 billion ringgit (US$4.9 billion) stimulus package, while easing movement curbs to help stimulate growth.
The central bank last month said that it expects the economy to return to pre-COVID-19 levels by the middle of this year, and pledged to keep monetary policy accommodative.
The government is still committed to fiscal consolidation, the minister said.
He said that he expects the fiscal deficit to widen to 6 percent this year, up from an initial projection of 5.4 percent, following the stimulus program and an increased allocation for COVID-19 vaccines. The fiscal deficit stood at 6.2 percent last year.
The federal government’s debt and liabilities amounted to 89.2 percent of GDP, he added.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
NO MONEY LAUNDERING: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said transactions of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash would need to be reported The Financial Supervisory Commission is to set up new money laundering regulations for the nation’s cryptocurrency exchanges from July 1, requiring them to report transactions valued at more than NT$500,000 (US$17,770), the commission said yesterday. The move came after the Executive Yuan earlier this month demanded that the commission establish regulations to prevent money laundering in the cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency industry includes local trading platforms for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency wallet providers and firms that conduct security token offerings, the Executive Yuan said. The commission plans to require cryptocurrency exchanges to report any transaction of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash, or an equivalent
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled