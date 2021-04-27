Malaysia revival driven by tech upcycle, vaccines

Bloomberg





Malaysia is in the “fifth stage” of an economic recovery with the technology upcycle, COVID-19 vaccinations and an improving jobs market helping drive growth, Malaysian Minister of Finance Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said yesterday.

The economy would grow at 6 percent to 7.5 percent this year, he told a briefing, matching the central bank’s projections made last month.

A global recovery would help bolster growth, as well as local projects such as a mass rapid transit system and the Pan Borneo Highway, he added.

“Vaccination is the exit strategy for this economic recovery. We must win the war against COVID-19,” he said. “This is important to achieve the herd immunity.”

Malaysia started its COVID-19 vaccination program in late February and last month unveiled a 20 billion ringgit (US$4.9 billion) stimulus package, while easing movement curbs to help stimulate growth.

The central bank last month said that it expects the economy to return to pre-COVID-19 levels by the middle of this year, and pledged to keep monetary policy accommodative.

The government is still committed to fiscal consolidation, the minister said.

He said that he expects the fiscal deficit to widen to 6 percent this year, up from an initial projection of 5.4 percent, following the stimulus program and an increased allocation for COVID-19 vaccines. The fiscal deficit stood at 6.2 percent last year.

The federal government’s debt and liabilities amounted to 89.2 percent of GDP, he added.