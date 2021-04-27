Ant plans zero-interest loans to boost staff

STOCKHOLDERS: Ant’s executives are attempting to prevent a potential exodus of employees, who had expected a windfall before the company’s IPO was suspended

Bloomberg





Billionaire Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團) plans to offer zero-interest loans to employees who own illiquid stock options, seeking to boost morale after the company’s landmark initial public offering (IPO) was suspended in November last year, people familiar with the matter said.

The loans are to be backed by eligible employees’ restricted stock options, which would be valued at levels calculated after a 2018 funding round, the people said, asking not to be identified as they were discussing private information.

That would enable Ant to give staff access to liquidity without requiring the company to establish a more up-to-date valuation for its shares.

Ant Group Co founder Jack Ma arrives at the Tech for Good Summit in Paris, France, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Reuters

The options, known as Share Economic Rights with each representing 5.53 shares, would be priced at 195 yuan or 35.26 yuan a share, in line with an internal buyback price from 2018, the people said.

At the time, the company was valued at US$150 billion.

Ant’s executives are trying to halt a potential exodus of staff, who had expected a windfall with the company just days away from listing in Shanghai at a US$280 billion valuation.

Ant chairman Eric Jing (井賢棟) last month told employees that the firm would eventually go public and promised a “short-term liquidity solution” that would take effect this month.

Details of the loan program would probably be announced in the next few days, the people said.

Ant declined to comment via e-mail.

The company last year suspended its share buyback program for current and departing staff to prepare for its IPO. It needs to compete for talent with China’s other technology behemoths, including Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and e-commerce giant Meituan (美團), which have seen their shares climb as Ant battles a regulatory overhang.

The future of Jack Ma’s company — and its valuation — has been shrouded in uncertainty as regulators sort through details of a fintech industry overhaul that abruptly halted Ant’s US$35 billion IPO in November.

The company has since committed to drastically revamping its business and seen Simon Hu (胡曉明) leave his position of chief executive.

Early investor Warburg Pincus LLC marked down the valuation of the fintech giant to a range of US$200 billion to US$250 billion at year-end, people familiar with the matter have said.

That is a drop from its peak valuation, but better than the 60 percent decline projected by Bloomberg Intelligence analysts.

Many of Ant’s employees have been granted restricted stock options, which account for a significant portion of total compensation for some employees. These are usually subject to a four-year vesting schedule, with 25 percent free from the lockup upon the first anniversary and 25 percent every year thereafter.

Before Ant’s buyback program was halted, departing employees would sell shares back to the company at a valuation in line with the company’s most recent funding round, while existing employees could participate in periodic buyback rounds, people familiar with the matter said.

Outstanding Share Economic Rights totaled 114 million at the end of June last year, Ant data showed.

If valued at the company’s planned IPO price in November, they would have been worth a combined 43 billion yuan (US$6.63 billion).