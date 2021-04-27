Taiwan takes five medals at Edison Awards

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





A Taiwanese artificial intelligence (AI)-based warehousing solution took home a gold medal at the Edison Awards, where the nation also collected a silver and three bronze medals, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) won gold in the AI applications category of the Edison Awards on Friday last week with an AI-based high-density shuttle rack service system, the ministry said.

The Edison Awards Web site says that the system is a “smart urban logistic solution” that features a “human-robot hybrid technology,” enables faster performance and saves on labor, as well as space with “automated vertical warehousing.”

A woman in Taipei yesterday displays pieces of fabric colored using microbial dyes, called MetabColor, developed by the Industrial Technology Research Institute. Photo: Bill Chen, Taipei Times

“Unlike the US, which is spacious and can accommodate flat storage with large footprints, Asian cities are dense and require vertical storage solutions,” Department of Industrial Technology Director-General Chiou Chyou-huey (邱求慧) told a news conference in Taipei.

ITRI’s AI warehousing solution can “increase storage space by 100 percent,” and it is in talks with e-commerce merchandiser Yahoo Kimo to create Taiwan’s first AI automated logistics center, Chiou said.

ITRI, a government-funded tech accelerator, also took home a silver award for MetabColor microbial dyes, a nontoxic, renewable textile dye technology.

Department of Industrial Technology Director-General Chiou Chyou-huey, front row center, Industrial Technology Research Institute president Edwin Liu, front row fourth left, and company representatives pose for a photograph at an Edison Awards news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Bill Chen, Taipei Times

“The dyes have brilliant color strength and fastness required for the textile industry,” the Edison Awards Web site says.

“The bio-based dyes are available in five colors including the proprietary MetaColor Black, the world’s first black dye [to be created] without mixing concentrated color dyes,” it says.

MetabColor is being tested for production by New Taipei City-based garment and fabric supplier Eclat Textile Co (儒鴻), ITRI said.

ITRI president Edwin Liu (劉文雄) said that the institute’s good showing at this year’s Edison Awards indicates that it is “on the right track” with regards to its strategy for industrial development.

“The AI shuttle rack system will reduce time out of the warehouse by 60 percent,” Liu said. “This is a win-win for consumers and industry.”

The Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services and business leaders in the world since 1987.

This year’s award winners represented 119 companies from Taiwan, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Israel, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

The US had the highest number of winners at eight this year, while Taiwan placed second with five.