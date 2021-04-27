Ministry pushes more property rules

CLAMPING DOWN: The interior ministry aims to lower the percentage of public space in new housing projects, while proposed bills would impose a property hoarding tax

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The Ministry of the Interior and lawmakers are pushing for amendments that would raise the cost burden for multiple homeowners and property developers, after credit controls and property tax hikes were recently implemented to cool the property market.

The ministry plans to introduce a bill to lower the percentage of public space in new housing projects to make them more affordable, saying that public space accounts for an increasing share of the projects, from 20 percent in previous years to 30 percent or more.

Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) last week told lawmakers that the ministry would revisit construction rules and come up with a bill next month.

Public spaces such as staircases, elevators and fire facilities are necessary, Hsu said.

However, he asked if it is fair for developers to count basements as public spaces, while selling them as private parking spaces that are not accessible to all residents.

Basements are required to serve as public shelters during air raid drills, but the function is increasingly dying out, the minister said, adding that a public space ratio of 20 percent is reasonable.

“It is time to set things right as complaints mount over unreasonable public space that hits 36 percent in some cases,” he said.

In overseas property markets such as Japan, the UK and the US, home buyers do not have to absorb public space costs, so their home ownership documents fully reflect the space they live in, critics have said.

The ministry would also review reward rules governing buildable space to avoid encouraging unnecessary public space, Hsu said.

Separately, the legislature’s Finance Committee is on Thursday to review bills sponsored by lawmakers across party lines to impose a hoarding tax on people who own four houses or more to deter property speculation.

As of last year, more than 13,000 companies and 80,938 individuals owned more than four properties and controlled about 14 percent of all homes in Taiwan, government data showed.

Lawmakers have proposed maintaining the house tax for people who live in their own property at 1.2 percent or dropping it to 1 percent, but raising the tax rate on a fourth home to 4.8 percent or 5 percent, from 3.6 percent.

One bill proposes a tax rate of 8 percent for owners of 10 houses or more.

The planned tax hikes are supported across party lines, while the Ministry of Finance has remained on the sidelines.

Taichung-based Shining Building Business Co (鄉林建設) yesterday urged lawmakers to reconsider tightening the measures, saying that they would not curb house prices amid healthy demand and spiking building material prices.

Shining chairman Lai Cheng-i (賴正鎰) said the increase in public space has to do with government calls for developers to offer social amenities — fitness centers, KTVs, game rooms and banquet facilities for the nation’s aging population.

Developers would have to raise housing prices if the government further burdens them, he said.