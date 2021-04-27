The Ministry of the Interior and lawmakers are pushing for amendments that would raise the cost burden for multiple homeowners and property developers, after credit controls and property tax hikes were recently implemented to cool the property market.
The ministry plans to introduce a bill to lower the percentage of public space in new housing projects to make them more affordable, saying that public space accounts for an increasing share of the projects, from 20 percent in previous years to 30 percent or more.
Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) last week told lawmakers that the ministry would revisit construction rules and come up with a bill next month.
Public spaces such as staircases, elevators and fire facilities are necessary, Hsu said.
However, he asked if it is fair for developers to count basements as public spaces, while selling them as private parking spaces that are not accessible to all residents.
Basements are required to serve as public shelters during air raid drills, but the function is increasingly dying out, the minister said, adding that a public space ratio of 20 percent is reasonable.
“It is time to set things right as complaints mount over unreasonable public space that hits 36 percent in some cases,” he said.
In overseas property markets such as Japan, the UK and the US, home buyers do not have to absorb public space costs, so their home ownership documents fully reflect the space they live in, critics have said.
The ministry would also review reward rules governing buildable space to avoid encouraging unnecessary public space, Hsu said.
Separately, the legislature’s Finance Committee is on Thursday to review bills sponsored by lawmakers across party lines to impose a hoarding tax on people who own four houses or more to deter property speculation.
As of last year, more than 13,000 companies and 80,938 individuals owned more than four properties and controlled about 14 percent of all homes in Taiwan, government data showed.
Lawmakers have proposed maintaining the house tax for people who live in their own property at 1.2 percent or dropping it to 1 percent, but raising the tax rate on a fourth home to 4.8 percent or 5 percent, from 3.6 percent.
One bill proposes a tax rate of 8 percent for owners of 10 houses or more.
The planned tax hikes are supported across party lines, while the Ministry of Finance has remained on the sidelines.
Taichung-based Shining Building Business Co (鄉林建設) yesterday urged lawmakers to reconsider tightening the measures, saying that they would not curb house prices amid healthy demand and spiking building material prices.
Shining chairman Lai Cheng-i (賴正鎰) said the increase in public space has to do with government calls for developers to offer social amenities — fitness centers, KTVs, game rooms and banquet facilities for the nation’s aging population.
Developers would have to raise housing prices if the government further burdens them, he said.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
NO MONEY LAUNDERING: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said transactions of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash would need to be reported The Financial Supervisory Commission is to set up new money laundering regulations for the nation’s cryptocurrency exchanges from July 1, requiring them to report transactions valued at more than NT$500,000 (US$17,770), the commission said yesterday. The move came after the Executive Yuan earlier this month demanded that the commission establish regulations to prevent money laundering in the cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency industry includes local trading platforms for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency wallet providers and firms that conduct security token offerings, the Executive Yuan said. The commission plans to require cryptocurrency exchanges to report any transaction of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash, or an equivalent
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled