The Philippines highlighted new tax incentives for investing and operating in the country at the annual Philippine Investment Forum in Taipei on April 15.

The forum, hosted by the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO), focused on the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (CREATE), which was signed into law by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on March 26 and takes effect on July 1.

The act lowers the corporate income tax rate from 30 percent to 25 percent for large corporations and to 20 percent for small businesses.

It also overhauls and updates tax and fiscal incentives, which would now be granted on a strategic, targeted, performance and time-bound basis, a statement issued by the office’s commercial affairs section said.

Philippine Undersecretary of the Department of Trade and Industry Ceferino Rodolfo, who is also managing head of the Philippine Board of Investments, delivered the keynote presentation on the act and how Taiwanese companies can take full advantage of the landmark legislation.

“With the signing into law of the CREATE Act, which will provide enhanced incentives that can position the Philippines competitively alongside other Asian countries vying for investments, we expect more manufacturing companies to follow suit,” the statement quoted Rodolfo as saying.

That is especially true “with the positive experiences and successes of established Taiwanese companies successfully operating in the Philippines,” he added.

In his remarks at the forum, MECO Chairman Angelito Banayo commended Taiwan’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and said it had resulted in good economic performance.

“With experts projecting Taiwan’s economic growth at 4.64 percent this year, I believe greater cooperation and partnership with Taiwan’s businesses would be a good platform to launch a comeback as the pandemic hopefully subsides,” the statement quoted him as saying. “We look forward to sharing golden opportunities with the Taiwanese business community, particularly in the fields of manufacturing, infrastructure investments and information communications technology.”

Some Taiwanese executives with business and manufacturing operations in the Philippines appeared at the forum to offer testimonials of their experiences on how choosing the Philippines contributed to their corporate bottom lines and leading market positions.

James Wang (王煒), chief executive officer of Sercomm Corp (中磊), said that his company has been able to scale its operations from just over a year ago.

“Sercomm Philippines has become a crucial portion of Sercomm’s global operations. We plan to continuously expand our operations to support future business growth in local and global markets,” Wang said.

The telecommunications and broadband equipment manufacturer employs more than 2,000 Filipinos in the country and has a leading market share for their product segments in the US market, the statement said.

Patrick Chiu (邱立堅), chairman of Hocheng Philippines Corp (和成菲律賓), which has had a manufacturing facility in the Philippines since 1995, discussed the company’s steady growth in the country, where it has a 55 percent market share.

The forum was also organized by MECO’s commercial affairs section, the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Taipei, which also represents the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry in Taiwan, to recruit potential Taiwanese investors for the Philippines.