Gasoline prices drop NT$0.1 per liter

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would cut gasoline prices by NT$0.1 per liter this week, after raising prices by NT$0.4 per liter last week.

The companies said that they would also lower diesel prices by NT$0.2 per liter, after last week keeping prices unchanged.

Effective today, gasoline prices at CPC stations are to drop to NT$26.8, NT$28.3 and NT$30.3 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to decline to NT$24 per liter, the state-run refiner said.

Formosa said that the prices of 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline at its stations would decrease to NT$26.8, NT$28.4 and NT$30.3 per liter respectively, while the price of premium diesel would decline to NT$23.8 per liter.

Global crude oil prices rose early last week after facilities in eastern Libya halted production, Formosa said in a statement.

However, the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in India, the expected diplomatic rapprochement between the US and Iran, and the unexpected increase in US crude oil inventories caused oil prices to fall later in the week, Formosa said.