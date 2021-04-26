Passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) on Thursday reported first-quarter net profit of NT$5.02 billion (US$178.6 million), up 35.5 percent quarter-on-quarter and 113.8 percent year-on-year.
Earnings per share were NT$10.17, the highest in 10 quarters, the company said in a regulatory filing.
First-quarter revenue was NT$23.75 billion, up 6.9 percent quarter-on-quarter and 136.9 percent year-on-year, the company said, adding that sales in the first three months this year were the highest first-quarter sales in the company’s history.
Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times
Yageo produces chip resistors, inductors and multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), among other products.
The company attributed the increases to the acquisition of US-based Kemet Corp, and improved production and factory utilization in the Greater China region, as well as strong demand from customers.
Gross margin was 39.1 percent, an increase of 1.1 percentage points from the previous quarter, but a decrease of 1.2 percentage points from a year earlier, the company said.
Operating margin rose 2.6 percentage points quarterly, but declined 0.1 percentage points annually, it said.
“After Yageo merged with Kemet Corp and Pulse Electronics Corp, the company’s operations have undergone structural changes, and product portfolios and end-market applications have become superior to its competitors,” Yageo said in the filing.
“In the past, Yageo mainly produced commodity-related products,” the company said. “After recent global acquisitions and internal optimization of product mix, the company’s operations have greater exposure to high-end, specialty and customized products, which can reduce the potential effect of cyclical fluctuations.”
Yageo would continue to focus on high-end automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, 5G and Internet of Things segments, as it aims to deliver more stable revenue and profit growth, the company said.
For this quarter, the manufacturer said that it aims to further increase the factory utilization rate in the region to meet robust customer demand.
Yageo’s MLCC utilization rate was near 90 percent last quarter, Capital Investment Management Corp (群益投顧) said in a note on Friday, adding that the figure might rise further.
The analyst forecasts Yageo’s chip resistor utilization rate to reach up to 90 percent this quarter, up from 80 percent last quarter.
The manufacturer’s tantalum capacitor utilization has been at full capacity since the second quarter of last year, due to increased demand for latest-generation graphics processing units and game consoles, which utilize more tantalum capacitors than previous generations, Capital said.
As the global COVID-19 pandemic has not eased and uncertainty over trade frictions remains, Yageo said it would stay vigilant amid the challenging environment.
It is cautiously optimistic about its business outlook, Yageo said.
The company announced a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$10 per share, based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$27.58.
The dividend is to have a payout ratio of about 36 percent.
The firm is planning to open a branch office in Kaohsiung’s Daliao District (大寮) and has appointed Yageo vice president C.T. Lee (李俊德) to head the branch, it said.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
NO MONEY LAUNDERING: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said transactions of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash would need to be reported The Financial Supervisory Commission is to set up new money laundering regulations for the nation’s cryptocurrency exchanges from July 1, requiring them to report transactions valued at more than NT$500,000 (US$17,770), the commission said yesterday. The move came after the Executive Yuan earlier this month demanded that the commission establish regulations to prevent money laundering in the cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency industry includes local trading platforms for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency wallet providers and firms that conduct security token offerings, the Executive Yuan said. The commission plans to require cryptocurrency exchanges to report any transaction of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash, or an equivalent
PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it is planning to acquire a stake in touch controller designer FocalTech Systems Co (敦泰電子) at a cost of up to NT$1.5 billion (US$53.18 million). In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Acer said that the NT$1.5 billion would be a long-term investment in FocalTech and the shares would be acquired by means of block trading, under which large numbers of equities are traded at an arranged price between two parties. Acer plans to purchase 7.54 million FocalTech shares at NT$199 per share, the filing said. PARTNERSHIP ENDS Acer’s announcement came after fingerprint sensor designer
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production