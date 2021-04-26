Despite new selective credit controls imposed by the central bank on local lenders, new mortgages granted by Taiwan’s five major state-run banks last month increased by NT$19.17 billion (US$681.9 million) from February to NT$56.88 billion, central bank data released on Thursday showed.
The average interest rate on new housing loans decreased 0.01 percentage points to 1.357 percent, the data showed.
New mortgages granted by Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) increased 50.81 percent month-on-month and 5.95 percent year-on-year, it showed.
Photo: CNA
The central bank said that the increase in new mortgages was mainly due to having more working days last month than in February.
Other factors, including new housing projects and an increase in batch-processing mortgages, also boosted the increase, it added.
The fall in the average interest rate was due to lower interest rates on batch-processing mortgages, the central bank said.
In addition, some banks adjusted mortgage interest rates to vie for market share, which also had an effect on the average interest rate, it said.
In the first quarter, new mortgages granted by the five banks totaled NT$152.67 billion, the highest in 10 years, up 10.4 percent from a year, the central bank said.
The rise in new mortgages was in line with the latest housing transaction data for Taiwan’s six special municipalities released by the Ministry of the Interior earlier this month, it said.
Combined transactions rose 45.4 percent month-on-month and 13.9 percent year-on-year in the six cities to 22,576 units last month, the highest in 10 years, ministry data showed.
Among the six cities, Kaohsiung posted the highest monthly growth of 58.2 percent and New Taipei City reported the biggest annual growth of 19.6 percent, it showed.
In the first quarter, Taichung registered the most transactions in the nation (12,630 units), up 20.9 percent from a year earlier; Kaohsiung posted the most in seven years (9,626 units), up 20.1 percent annually; Taipei posted 7,825 transactions, up 16.1 percent; New Taipei posted 15,233 transactions, up 14.9 percent; and Taoyuan posted 11,318 unit sales, up 16.8 percent, it showed.
The figure for Tainan grew 6 percent year-on-year to 5,525 transactions, the highest in 14 years, it showed.
Lending rates at the five state-run banks last month increased to 1.215 percent on average, up 0.022 percentage points from 1.193 percent in February, the central bank said, attributing the overall rise to increased rates on loans to firms for working capital and capital expenditures.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
NO MONEY LAUNDERING: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said transactions of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash would need to be reported The Financial Supervisory Commission is to set up new money laundering regulations for the nation’s cryptocurrency exchanges from July 1, requiring them to report transactions valued at more than NT$500,000 (US$17,770), the commission said yesterday. The move came after the Executive Yuan earlier this month demanded that the commission establish regulations to prevent money laundering in the cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency industry includes local trading platforms for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency wallet providers and firms that conduct security token offerings, the Executive Yuan said. The commission plans to require cryptocurrency exchanges to report any transaction of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash, or an equivalent
PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it is planning to acquire a stake in touch controller designer FocalTech Systems Co (敦泰電子) at a cost of up to NT$1.5 billion (US$53.18 million). In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Acer said that the NT$1.5 billion would be a long-term investment in FocalTech and the shares would be acquired by means of block trading, under which large numbers of equities are traded at an arranged price between two parties. Acer plans to purchase 7.54 million FocalTech shares at NT$199 per share, the filing said. PARTNERSHIP ENDS Acer’s announcement came after fingerprint sensor designer
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production