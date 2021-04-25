Gold erases gains as US data fuel recovery hopes

Bloomberg





Gold fell amid rising bond yields after strong US economic data refueled optimism of a global recovery.

New-home sales in the US last month rebounded sharply to the highest since 2006, suggesting that the housing market is back on track after winter storms impeded demand in February.

Meanwhile, output at manufacturers and service providers reached a record high this month.

An artisan makes gold jewelry at Devji, a major manufacturer and retailer, in Hidd, Bahrain, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Bullion also shrugged off news that US President Joe Biden would propose almost doubling the capital gains tax for wealthy individuals, which hammered US stocks on Thursday.

Biden’s tax plan is not triggering investors to move money to gold “because the Venn diagram of people who actively trade stocks and trade gold only has modest overlap,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. “If anything, you’d park it in fixed income, because the tax hike should slow investment and the economy.”

After a record-breaking rally last year, gold has lost momentum amid optimism of economies reopening and COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, with the advancing US dollar and rising bond yields denting demand for bullion.

Spot gold fell as much as 0.8 percent to US$1,770.04 an ounce after earlier advancing as much as 0.7 percent. It declined 0.46 percent from a week earlier.

Futures for June delivery on the Comex fell 0.2 percent to settle at US$1,777.80 an ounce.

Renewed buying by top consumers China and India after a year on the sidelines is unlikely to send prices higher in the long term, for which gold relies on investment demand.

Outflows from exchange-traded funds — which were crucial to bullion’s rally to a record price in August — have slowed but not stopped in the past few weeks, while net-bullish bets on the metal by hedge funds on the Comex remain low.

STEEL

Steel futures in China reached new highs as investors weighed the nation’s commitment to lowering production against its strong demand.

Rebar in Shanghai climbed to the highest level since futures began trading in 2009, while hot-rolled coil closed at a more than seven-year high.

Both advanced more than 3 percent this week as Mysteel Global reported that Handan city in Hebei Province planned to curb output, while some mills in the Fengrun area of Tangshan halted production from Thursday.

Chinese authorities and the steel sector have pledged to lower output from last year’s record, with Tangshan already facing a slew of restrictions amid the push to control emissions.

Despite these efforts, crude steel production neared a record in March, while rebar inventories declined for a sixth consecutive week, signaling strength in demand amid the construction season.