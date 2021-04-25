Gold fell amid rising bond yields after strong US economic data refueled optimism of a global recovery.
New-home sales in the US last month rebounded sharply to the highest since 2006, suggesting that the housing market is back on track after winter storms impeded demand in February.
Meanwhile, output at manufacturers and service providers reached a record high this month.
Photo: Reuters
Bullion also shrugged off news that US President Joe Biden would propose almost doubling the capital gains tax for wealthy individuals, which hammered US stocks on Thursday.
Biden’s tax plan is not triggering investors to move money to gold “because the Venn diagram of people who actively trade stocks and trade gold only has modest overlap,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. “If anything, you’d park it in fixed income, because the tax hike should slow investment and the economy.”
After a record-breaking rally last year, gold has lost momentum amid optimism of economies reopening and COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, with the advancing US dollar and rising bond yields denting demand for bullion.
Spot gold fell as much as 0.8 percent to US$1,770.04 an ounce after earlier advancing as much as 0.7 percent. It declined 0.46 percent from a week earlier.
Futures for June delivery on the Comex fell 0.2 percent to settle at US$1,777.80 an ounce.
Renewed buying by top consumers China and India after a year on the sidelines is unlikely to send prices higher in the long term, for which gold relies on investment demand.
Outflows from exchange-traded funds — which were crucial to bullion’s rally to a record price in August — have slowed but not stopped in the past few weeks, while net-bullish bets on the metal by hedge funds on the Comex remain low.
STEEL
Steel futures in China reached new highs as investors weighed the nation’s commitment to lowering production against its strong demand.
Rebar in Shanghai climbed to the highest level since futures began trading in 2009, while hot-rolled coil closed at a more than seven-year high.
Both advanced more than 3 percent this week as Mysteel Global reported that Handan city in Hebei Province planned to curb output, while some mills in the Fengrun area of Tangshan halted production from Thursday.
Chinese authorities and the steel sector have pledged to lower output from last year’s record, with Tangshan already facing a slew of restrictions amid the push to control emissions.
Despite these efforts, crude steel production neared a record in March, while rebar inventories declined for a sixth consecutive week, signaling strength in demand amid the construction season.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
NO MONEY LAUNDERING: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said transactions of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash would need to be reported The Financial Supervisory Commission is to set up new money laundering regulations for the nation’s cryptocurrency exchanges from July 1, requiring them to report transactions valued at more than NT$500,000 (US$17,770), the commission said yesterday. The move came after the Executive Yuan earlier this month demanded that the commission establish regulations to prevent money laundering in the cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency industry includes local trading platforms for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency wallet providers and firms that conduct security token offerings, the Executive Yuan said. The commission plans to require cryptocurrency exchanges to report any transaction of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash, or an equivalent
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it is planning to acquire a stake in touch controller designer FocalTech Systems Co (敦泰電子) at a cost of up to NT$1.5 billion (US$53.18 million). In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Acer said that the NT$1.5 billion would be a long-term investment in FocalTech and the shares would be acquired by means of block trading, under which large numbers of equities are traded at an arranged price between two parties. Acer plans to purchase 7.54 million FocalTech shares at NT$199 per share, the filing said. PARTNERSHIP ENDS Acer’s announcement came after fingerprint sensor designer