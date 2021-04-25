Europe stocks log first weekly drop in eight

Reuters





European stocks on Friday posted their first weekly loss in eight, as a surge in global COVID-19 cases offset optimism about a strong earnings season, while Madrid-based Allfunds jumped on its Amsterdam market debut.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.13 percent to 439.04, down 0.78 percent from a week earlier.

Defensive plays such as the healthcare sector and consumer stocks were among the biggest decliners, while surging commodity prices lifted miners.

Sentiment was hit following reports on Thursday that US President Joe Biden planned to raise income taxes on the wealthy, a proposal some said would be hard to pass in the US Congress.

India reported the world’s highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases for a second day, and Japan declared “short and powerful” states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures as the country struggles to contain a resurgent outbreak.

“We’ve fears of a third wave of infection in many parts of the world. That is going to keep acting as a drag on how far indexes will grow,” Hargreaves Lansdown PLC senior investment and markets analyst Susannah Streeter said.

Spanish fund distribution firm Allfunds jumped more than 20.4 percent on its first day of trading, boosting an initial public offering market dented by last month’s underwhelming Deliveroo listing.

Luxury puffer jacket maker Moncler fell 4 percent after reporting first-quarter sales that were a touch lower than the year-earlier quarter and lagging peers.

About 10 percent of STOXX 600 companies have reported so far, and 67 percent of them have topped profit expectations, Refinitiv data showed.

Major regional indicies barely moved after a survey showed the eurozone’s recovery from the economic downturn was much stronger than expected this month.

Meanwhile, London’s FTSE 100 was unchanged at 6,938.56, but finished the week down 1.15 percent as growing COVID-19 concerns eclipsed optimism from recent data pointing to a rapid UK economic rebound.

The exporter-heavy index ended the session flat, with a fall in heavyweight energy shares and large US dollar earning companies including Diageo PLC, AstraZeneca PLC and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC weighing on the index. Sectors tied to economic outlook, including miners and banks and travel and leisure outperformed during the session.

Latest data showed a deluge of new orders swept through British businesses this month as the country lifted some COVID-19 restrictions.

The report comes on the heels of a survey showing consumer sentiment touching a 13-month high this month, and a report showing retail sales soared past expectations last month.

“Collectively this week’s data — from [purchasing managers’ indices] to retail sales — suggests that the hit to first quarter GDP from the recent lockdowns has been milder than first thought, but also that we should be bracing for a strong, circa 5 percent bounce in economic activity during the second quarter,” economists at ING wrote in a note.