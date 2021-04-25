European stocks on Friday posted their first weekly loss in eight, as a surge in global COVID-19 cases offset optimism about a strong earnings season, while Madrid-based Allfunds jumped on its Amsterdam market debut.
The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.13 percent to 439.04, down 0.78 percent from a week earlier.
Defensive plays such as the healthcare sector and consumer stocks were among the biggest decliners, while surging commodity prices lifted miners.
Sentiment was hit following reports on Thursday that US President Joe Biden planned to raise income taxes on the wealthy, a proposal some said would be hard to pass in the US Congress.
India reported the world’s highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases for a second day, and Japan declared “short and powerful” states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures as the country struggles to contain a resurgent outbreak.
“We’ve fears of a third wave of infection in many parts of the world. That is going to keep acting as a drag on how far indexes will grow,” Hargreaves Lansdown PLC senior investment and markets analyst Susannah Streeter said.
Spanish fund distribution firm Allfunds jumped more than 20.4 percent on its first day of trading, boosting an initial public offering market dented by last month’s underwhelming Deliveroo listing.
Luxury puffer jacket maker Moncler fell 4 percent after reporting first-quarter sales that were a touch lower than the year-earlier quarter and lagging peers.
About 10 percent of STOXX 600 companies have reported so far, and 67 percent of them have topped profit expectations, Refinitiv data showed.
Major regional indicies barely moved after a survey showed the eurozone’s recovery from the economic downturn was much stronger than expected this month.
Meanwhile, London’s FTSE 100 was unchanged at 6,938.56, but finished the week down 1.15 percent as growing COVID-19 concerns eclipsed optimism from recent data pointing to a rapid UK economic rebound.
The exporter-heavy index ended the session flat, with a fall in heavyweight energy shares and large US dollar earning companies including Diageo PLC, AstraZeneca PLC and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC weighing on the index. Sectors tied to economic outlook, including miners and banks and travel and leisure outperformed during the session.
Latest data showed a deluge of new orders swept through British businesses this month as the country lifted some COVID-19 restrictions.
The report comes on the heels of a survey showing consumer sentiment touching a 13-month high this month, and a report showing retail sales soared past expectations last month.
“Collectively this week’s data — from [purchasing managers’ indices] to retail sales — suggests that the hit to first quarter GDP from the recent lockdowns has been milder than first thought, but also that we should be bracing for a strong, circa 5 percent bounce in economic activity during the second quarter,” economists at ING wrote in a note.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
NO MONEY LAUNDERING: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said transactions of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash would need to be reported The Financial Supervisory Commission is to set up new money laundering regulations for the nation’s cryptocurrency exchanges from July 1, requiring them to report transactions valued at more than NT$500,000 (US$17,770), the commission said yesterday. The move came after the Executive Yuan earlier this month demanded that the commission establish regulations to prevent money laundering in the cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency industry includes local trading platforms for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency wallet providers and firms that conduct security token offerings, the Executive Yuan said. The commission plans to require cryptocurrency exchanges to report any transaction of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash, or an equivalent
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it is planning to acquire a stake in touch controller designer FocalTech Systems Co (敦泰電子) at a cost of up to NT$1.5 billion (US$53.18 million). In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Acer said that the NT$1.5 billion would be a long-term investment in FocalTech and the shares would be acquired by means of block trading, under which large numbers of equities are traded at an arranged price between two parties. Acer plans to purchase 7.54 million FocalTech shares at NT$199 per share, the filing said. PARTNERSHIP ENDS Acer’s announcement came after fingerprint sensor designer