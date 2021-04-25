Wall St rallies on strong economic data

HIGH HOPES: Forty percent of the S&P 500’s market cap are to issue their earnings results next week, and expectations have been growing in the past few weeks

Reuters





US stocks rallied on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to a near-record closing high, after factory data and new home sales underscored a booming economy while megacap stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week.

The bounceback follows a sell-off on Thursday when reports that US President Joe Biden plans to almost double the capital gains tax spooked investors.

Analysts dismissed the slide as a knee-jerk reaction and pointed to the healthy outlook.

Trader Fred DeMarco, right, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Photo: AP

As the three major Wall Street indices surged, the Chicago Board Options Exchange market volatility or “fear” index plunged almost 10 percent in a sign of tumbling investor anxiety about the risks ahead.

Companies are providing guidance after remaining quiet during the COVID-19 pandemic, while lower bond yields and results that beat estimates are driving the rally, said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel Inc in New York.

“There is a lot of anticipation of what’s to come,” he said. “We’ve seen actual reports beating these very high expectations. Yields have come back down, which is very positive for tech.”

Earnings take center stage next week when 40 percent of the S&P 500’s market cap report on Tuesday through Thursday, including the tech and related heavyweights of Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc.

Those names, including Amazon.com Inc, supplied the biggest upside to a broad-based rally in which advancing shares easily outpaced decliners.

Expectations for company results have steadily gained in the past few weeks as opposed to a typical decline as earnings season approaches.

First-quarter earnings are expected to jump 33.9 percent from a year earlier, the highest quarterly rate since the fourth quarter of 2010, Institutional Brokers’ Estimate System data from Refinitiv showed.

US factory activity powered ahead early this month.

IHS Markit’s flash US manufacturing purchasing managers’ index increased to 60.6 in the first half of this month, the highest reading since the series first started in May 2007.

In another sign of healthy consumer demand, sales of new US single-family homes last month rebounded more than expected, likely boosted by an acute shortage of previously owned houses on the market.

All the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with technology and financials leading gains.

Ron Temple, head of US equity at Lazard Asset Management, said that the US economy is about to post its best growth in 50 years, with more than 6 percent gains this year and the next.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to allow the economy to run hotter than in the past, adding to the high-growth outlook.

“Investors are gradually coming around to the sheer magnitude of excess savings, pent-up demand and the implications of such a massive wave of fiscal stimulus,” Temple said.

Stocks surged just before the bell, with the benchmark S&P 500 falling a bit to miss setting a record close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.67 percent to 34,043.49 and the S&P 500 gained 1.09 percent at 4,180.17, just below its previous closing high of 4,185.47 on April 16. The NASDAQ Composite added 1.44 percent at 14,016.81.

For the week, the S&P 500 fell 0.13 percent, the Dow 0.46 percent and the NASDAQ 0.25 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.62-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 2.82-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 81 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 111 new highs and 20 new lows.