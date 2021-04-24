To accommodate a reshoring of Taiwanese manufacturers and invigorate the nation’s economy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on Wednesday said that it is going to expand the Pingtung Technology Industrial Park (屏東科技產業園區).
Six parcels of Taiwan Sugar Corp (台糖) land totaling 16.68 hectares are to be added to the park pending an environmental impact assessment and after other planning is completed, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said that it expects to start accepting applications from manufacturers in December, including those in the plastics, metals, electronics and auto industries.
The expansion of the technology park is estimated to draw in NT$5 billion (US$177.9 million) in investments and create 790 jobs, the ministry said.
Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an (潘孟安) was quoted in the statement as saying that the technology park’s expansion has been three years in the making.
“We made the application to the economics ministry three years ago for this opportunity, hoping to attract returning Taiwanese manufacturers who would bring high-value, low-pollution manufacturing and good-paying jobs to the area,” Pan said.
“The advantage of Pingtung is we’ve got plenty of electricity, plenty of water, plenty of land and plenty of workers,” he said.
“It is absolutely the best choice an investor can make,” Pan added.
