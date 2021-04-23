World Business Quick Take

TOURISM

Travel bubble postponed

Singapore and Hong Kong called off an announcement planned for yesterday on an “air-travel bubble,” people familiar with the matter said, the second time in five months the highly anticipated quarantine-free travel arrangement between the financial hubs has run into obstacles. No reason was immediately provided for the postponement and a new date has not been set, said the people, who asked not to be identified as they are not authorized to speak publicly. The cancelation was initiated by the Singapore side, one of the people said. Singapore and Hong Kong have been trying to revive their bubble plans after a start in November last year was shelved due to a COVID-19 flare-up in Hong Kong.

AUTOMAKERS

Renault’s Q1 sales fall 1.1%

Renault SA’s revenue unexpectedly fell in the first quarter as the French automaker lagged behind European peers in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, it said yesterday. Sales fell 1.1 percent to 10 billion euros (US$12.05 billion), according to a statement, missing the 10.14 billion euros average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. BMW AG and Daimler AG, by contrast, have reported better-than-expected preliminary results for the quarter. Renault’s reliance on Europe and a portfolio of mostly mass-market vehicles have dragged on its prospects for bouncing back from the pandemic. Many countries in the region, including France, are still struggling to control the virus and have kept lockdown measures in place. Sales in Europe have been slower to rebound than in China, where Renault barely does any business.

FOOD

Nestle sales soar in Q1

Nestle SA sales grew at more than twice the rate analysts expected as the Swiss food giant sold more Nespresso capsules to people working from home and restaurants in Asia stocked up as they started reopening. The Hot Pockets maker is benefiting from the best of both worlds: people stuck at home buying coffee and convenience meals, and other markets reopening restaurants that need to replenish kitchen supplies. Its first-quarter report shows how the food industry is embracing e-commerce, as online sales surged 40 percent and make up one-sixth of Nestle’s sales. Nespresso’s 17 percent sales growth turbocharged the results, which were strong worldwide. The 7.7 percent adjusted sales increase in the first quarter is the fastest in a decade, Sanford C. Bernstein said.

EUROPE

Eurozone debt surges

Debt surged last year as governments borrowed heavily to keep their economies alive during COVID-19-pandemic lockdowns, with the already most indebted countries adding the most new debt, Eurostat data showed. Aggregated government debt in the 19 countries sharing the euro jumped by 1.24 trillion euros to 11.1 trillion or 98 percent of GDP last year from 83.9 percent in 2019, as the deficit went to 7.2 percent of GDP from 0.6 percent, Eurostat said. Greece, already struggling with a mountain of debt after its sovereign debt crisis, saw its borrowings rise by 25 percentage points last year, taking its obligations to 341 billion euros, or 205.6 percent of GDP — the highest debt in Europe compared to the size of the economy. Italy had the second biggest debt to GDP ratio of 155.8 percent, up 21.2 points against 2019, but was the most indebted country in Europe in absolute terms with debt of 2.57 trillion euros.