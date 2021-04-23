TOURISM
Travel bubble postponed
Singapore and Hong Kong called off an announcement planned for yesterday on an “air-travel bubble,” people familiar with the matter said, the second time in five months the highly anticipated quarantine-free travel arrangement between the financial hubs has run into obstacles. No reason was immediately provided for the postponement and a new date has not been set, said the people, who asked not to be identified as they are not authorized to speak publicly. The cancelation was initiated by the Singapore side, one of the people said. Singapore and Hong Kong have been trying to revive their bubble plans after a start in November last year was shelved due to a COVID-19 flare-up in Hong Kong.
AUTOMAKERS
Renault’s Q1 sales fall 1.1%
Renault SA’s revenue unexpectedly fell in the first quarter as the French automaker lagged behind European peers in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, it said yesterday. Sales fell 1.1 percent to 10 billion euros (US$12.05 billion), according to a statement, missing the 10.14 billion euros average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. BMW AG and Daimler AG, by contrast, have reported better-than-expected preliminary results for the quarter. Renault’s reliance on Europe and a portfolio of mostly mass-market vehicles have dragged on its prospects for bouncing back from the pandemic. Many countries in the region, including France, are still struggling to control the virus and have kept lockdown measures in place. Sales in Europe have been slower to rebound than in China, where Renault barely does any business.
FOOD
Nestle sales soar in Q1
Nestle SA sales grew at more than twice the rate analysts expected as the Swiss food giant sold more Nespresso capsules to people working from home and restaurants in Asia stocked up as they started reopening. The Hot Pockets maker is benefiting from the best of both worlds: people stuck at home buying coffee and convenience meals, and other markets reopening restaurants that need to replenish kitchen supplies. Its first-quarter report shows how the food industry is embracing e-commerce, as online sales surged 40 percent and make up one-sixth of Nestle’s sales. Nespresso’s 17 percent sales growth turbocharged the results, which were strong worldwide. The 7.7 percent adjusted sales increase in the first quarter is the fastest in a decade, Sanford C. Bernstein said.
EUROPE
Eurozone debt surges
Debt surged last year as governments borrowed heavily to keep their economies alive during COVID-19-pandemic lockdowns, with the already most indebted countries adding the most new debt, Eurostat data showed. Aggregated government debt in the 19 countries sharing the euro jumped by 1.24 trillion euros to 11.1 trillion or 98 percent of GDP last year from 83.9 percent in 2019, as the deficit went to 7.2 percent of GDP from 0.6 percent, Eurostat said. Greece, already struggling with a mountain of debt after its sovereign debt crisis, saw its borrowings rise by 25 percentage points last year, taking its obligations to 341 billion euros, or 205.6 percent of GDP — the highest debt in Europe compared to the size of the economy. Italy had the second biggest debt to GDP ratio of 155.8 percent, up 21.2 points against 2019, but was the most indebted country in Europe in absolute terms with debt of 2.57 trillion euros.
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
NO MONEY LAUNDERING: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said transactions of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash would need to be reported The Financial Supervisory Commission is to set up new money laundering regulations for the nation’s cryptocurrency exchanges from July 1, requiring them to report transactions valued at more than NT$500,000 (US$17,770), the commission said yesterday. The move came after the Executive Yuan earlier this month demanded that the commission establish regulations to prevent money laundering in the cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency industry includes local trading platforms for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency wallet providers and firms that conduct security token offerings, the Executive Yuan said. The commission plans to require cryptocurrency exchanges to report any transaction of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash, or an equivalent
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
TREASURY REPORT: A US government report urging the central bank to curtail its foreign-exchange intervention, coupled with soaring exports, might lift the NT dollar The New Taiwan dollar yesterday posted its biggest daily advance since December last year after a report by the US Department of the Treasury last week hinted that US President Joe Biden’s administration could exert greater pressure on Taiwan’s central bank to allow the local currency to appreciate. The NT dollar rose 0.5 percent to close at NT$28.205 against the greenback, and was emerging Asia’s best-performing currency for the day. While the Treasury report on Friday did not label Taiwan as a currency manipulator, it said the US would initiate “enhanced bilateral engagement” to address what it considers as “structural undervaluation”