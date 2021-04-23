UiPath US$1.3bn IPO boosts stock

Bloomberg





Automation software maker UiPath Inc on Wednesday climbed in its trading debut after its US$1.3 billion initial public offering (IPO), surpassing its valuation in a private funding round this year.

The shares closed up 23 percent to US$69 in New York, giving UiPath a market valuation of about US$36 billion and a fully diluted value, including employee stock options and restricted stock units, of more than US$38 billion.

The company and investors sold almost 24 million shares on Tuesday for US$56 each.

While the IPO priced above a marketed range, it still left the company with a lower valuation than in a February financing round.

With Wednesday’s trading gains, UiPath exceeded its US$35 billion valuation at the time of that US$750 million investment.

That round was led by Alkeon Capital and Coatue, according to a statement at the time.

A dip in some software stocks since then — including Snowflake Inc, which is down 18 percent from Feb. 1 — played a part in the IPO pricing decision, said a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information was private.

UiPath is right below Snowflake, which had a market value of US$33 billion at the time of its IPO in September last year, as one the most valuable software companies to go public on a US exchange.

UiPath’s market capitalization was on par with that of Applovin Corp, which also went public this month.

Silicon Valley start-ups are watching UiPath as an indication of public investor appetite for new tech stocks, said Carl Eschenbach, a partner at UiPath investor Sequoia.

“Many others will look at this as a benchmark as to what they think about the public markets going forward,” said Eschenbach, who is also a UiPath board member. “If the market remains as it is, there will be IPOs throughout the rest of the year, no doubt.”

Sequoia investments include other IPO-bound companies such as Robinhood Markets Inc and Instacart Inc.

In its IPO, UiPath sold about 9.4 million shares, while shareholders including its chairman and backers Accel and Alphabet Inc’s investment fund offered 14.5 million, according to its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Started in an apartment in Romania with 10 people in 2005, UiPath has a presence in close to 30 countries, CEO and cofounder Daniel Dines wrote in a letter to investors.

“Starting a company from a small place with no market has a hidden advantage: It forces you to think globally from day one,” he wrote.