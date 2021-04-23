S&P Global Ratings yesterday raised the nation’s credit profile from “AA-” to “AA” with a positive outlook, after Taiwan had a strong economic showing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and could maintain robust growth.
“Effective containment measures allowed Taiwan to function largely unaffected by the virus outbreak while its export sector benefited from the global shift toward remote working and strong demand for information technology products,” the ratings agency said.
These trends enabled the economy to outperform even its pre-pandemic record, while strong semiconductor demand from consumer electronics, office equipment and automobiles might continue to anchor economic growth, it said, adding that the positive outlook reflects that expectation.
The trend would close the income gap between Taiwan and other economies, where average incomes are higher, it said.
Taiwan’s economy grew 3.1 percent last year, outpacing even its 2019 rate of 3 percent, S&P Global Ratings said, adding that it expects GDP growth to reach 4.2 percent this year.
That would lift per capita GDP to US$30,900 this year and the rate of increase has pulled ahead of its peers, with most economies around the world still floundering below pre-pandemic levels, it said.
Meanwhile, the government’s debt-servicing costs have declined substantially, owing to years of a well-managed fiscal position, strong domestic liquidity and low interest rates, it said.
“We expect these positive twists to sustain in the foreseeable future,” it said.
While the government has demonstrated governance strength through its pandemic response, cross-strait relations remain strained and external security risk has become a constraint on the institutional settings, it said.
The base case scenario assumes that close economic and trade ties between China and Taiwan would continue, but elevated cross-strait tensions could increase the risk of an abrupt deterioration in the economy and the fiscal position, S&P Global Ratings said.
The ratings agency is also looking at a modest deterioration in Taiwan’s fiscal positions, due to stimulus measures to support the economy.
The special COVID-19 budgets and military procurement would widen the fiscal deficit to about 2.3 percent this year, but it would narrow to 0.9 percent next year, it said.
The increase in government debt is likely to average 1.2 percent from 2021 to 2024, it said.
However, an aging population and low labor productivity growth could put pressure on social and welfare spending, leading to a budget small deficit over the medium term, it added.
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
NO MONEY LAUNDERING: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said transactions of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash would need to be reported The Financial Supervisory Commission is to set up new money laundering regulations for the nation’s cryptocurrency exchanges from July 1, requiring them to report transactions valued at more than NT$500,000 (US$17,770), the commission said yesterday. The move came after the Executive Yuan earlier this month demanded that the commission establish regulations to prevent money laundering in the cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency industry includes local trading platforms for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency wallet providers and firms that conduct security token offerings, the Executive Yuan said. The commission plans to require cryptocurrency exchanges to report any transaction of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash, or an equivalent
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
TREASURY REPORT: A US government report urging the central bank to curtail its foreign-exchange intervention, coupled with soaring exports, might lift the NT dollar The New Taiwan dollar yesterday posted its biggest daily advance since December last year after a report by the US Department of the Treasury last week hinted that US President Joe Biden’s administration could exert greater pressure on Taiwan’s central bank to allow the local currency to appreciate. The NT dollar rose 0.5 percent to close at NT$28.205 against the greenback, and was emerging Asia’s best-performing currency for the day. While the Treasury report on Friday did not label Taiwan as a currency manipulator, it said the US would initiate “enhanced bilateral engagement” to address what it considers as “structural undervaluation”