S&P Global raises nation’s rating from ‘AA-’ to ‘AA’

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





S&P Global Ratings yesterday raised the nation’s credit profile from “AA-” to “AA” with a positive outlook, after Taiwan had a strong economic showing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and could maintain robust growth.

“Effective containment measures allowed Taiwan to function largely unaffected by the virus outbreak while its export sector benefited from the global shift toward remote working and strong demand for information technology products,” the ratings agency said.

These trends enabled the economy to outperform even its pre-pandemic record, while strong semiconductor demand from consumer electronics, office equipment and automobiles might continue to anchor economic growth, it said, adding that the positive outlook reflects that expectation.

The trend would close the income gap between Taiwan and other economies, where average incomes are higher, it said.

Taiwan’s economy grew 3.1 percent last year, outpacing even its 2019 rate of 3 percent, S&P Global Ratings said, adding that it expects GDP growth to reach 4.2 percent this year.

That would lift per capita GDP to US$30,900 this year and the rate of increase has pulled ahead of its peers, with most economies around the world still floundering below pre-pandemic levels, it said.

Meanwhile, the government’s debt-servicing costs have declined substantially, owing to years of a well-managed fiscal position, strong domestic liquidity and low interest rates, it said.

“We expect these positive twists to sustain in the foreseeable future,” it said.

While the government has demonstrated governance strength through its pandemic response, cross-strait relations remain strained and external security risk has become a constraint on the institutional settings, it said.

The base case scenario assumes that close economic and trade ties between China and Taiwan would continue, but elevated cross-strait tensions could increase the risk of an abrupt deterioration in the economy and the fiscal position, S&P Global Ratings said.

The ratings agency is also looking at a modest deterioration in Taiwan’s fiscal positions, due to stimulus measures to support the economy.

The special COVID-19 budgets and military procurement would widen the fiscal deficit to about 2.3 percent this year, but it would narrow to 0.9 percent next year, it said.

The increase in government debt is likely to average 1.2 percent from 2021 to 2024, it said.

However, an aging population and low labor productivity growth could put pressure on social and welfare spending, leading to a budget small deficit over the medium term, it added.