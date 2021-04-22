World Business Quick Take

Agencies





MEDIA

Netflix has worst Q1 in years

Netflix Inc credited the COVID-19 pandemic with delivering record growth last year. Now it is blaming it for its worst first quarter in eight years. The streaming service added far fewer new customers than Wall Street expected in the first three months of this year, even missing its own forecast by millions of subscribers. The current quarter is expected to be even more challenging, Netflix said on Tuesday, predicting a gain of just 1 million new customers, or a fraction of the 4.44 million projected by analysts.

INTERNET

Discord rejects Microsoft bid

Microsoft Corp and video-game chat company Discord Inc have ended takeover talks after Discord refused a US$12 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said. Discord is now focused on a potential public listing in the long term, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Twitter Inc also expressed an interest in buying Discord, people with knowledge of the matter said. San Francisco-based Discord is best known for its free service that lets gamers communicate by video, voice and text.

BEVERAGES

Heineken profits up 78.7%

Dutch brewing giant Heineken NV yesterday reported surging profit in the first quarter borne up by markets outside Europe, where national COVID-19 lockdowns remain in force. The bottom line at the world’s No. 2 brewer added 78.7 percent year-on-year to reach 168 million euros (US$201.79 million) in the January-to-March period, while the net profit was just more than half the 299 million euros booked in 2019, the last unaffected period, the company said.

NORWAY

State fund posts 4% return

The country’s US$1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, posted a first-quarter profit thanks to strong stock markets, it said yesterday. The fund had a 4 percent return on investment, earning 382 billion kroner (US$45.65 billion) between January and March. “The rise of the equity market was to a great extent driven by the finance and energy sectors,” fund deputy chief executive officer Trond Grande said in a statement. While stocks earned a return of 6.6 percent, the fixed income portfolio had a loss of 3.2 percent and unlisted real estate had a positive return of 1.4 percent.

BANKING

Banks sign climate pledge

More than 40 global banks including Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc and UBS Group AG have signed a pledge to cut pollution from their portfolios and reach net zero emissions by 2050. The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, led by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, brings together several new and existing climate finance pacts involving a total of 160 companies responsible for US$70 trillion in assets.

TURKEY

Erdogan fires trade minister

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday fired Ruhsar Pekcan as minister of trade following allegations that she favored her husband’s company in government tenders. The president named Mehmet Mus, a parliamentary whip of the ruling Justice and Development Party, as new trade minister in a decree published in the Official Gazette. The OdaTV Web site over the weekend reported that Pekcan purchased disinfectants worth 9 million lira (US$1.1 million) from two companies owned by her husband. Pekcan denied any wrongdoing in a statement.