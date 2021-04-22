MEDIA
Netflix has worst Q1 in years
Netflix Inc credited the COVID-19 pandemic with delivering record growth last year. Now it is blaming it for its worst first quarter in eight years. The streaming service added far fewer new customers than Wall Street expected in the first three months of this year, even missing its own forecast by millions of subscribers. The current quarter is expected to be even more challenging, Netflix said on Tuesday, predicting a gain of just 1 million new customers, or a fraction of the 4.44 million projected by analysts.
INTERNET
Discord rejects Microsoft bid
Microsoft Corp and video-game chat company Discord Inc have ended takeover talks after Discord refused a US$12 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said. Discord is now focused on a potential public listing in the long term, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Twitter Inc also expressed an interest in buying Discord, people with knowledge of the matter said. San Francisco-based Discord is best known for its free service that lets gamers communicate by video, voice and text.
BEVERAGES
Heineken profits up 78.7%
Dutch brewing giant Heineken NV yesterday reported surging profit in the first quarter borne up by markets outside Europe, where national COVID-19 lockdowns remain in force. The bottom line at the world’s No. 2 brewer added 78.7 percent year-on-year to reach 168 million euros (US$201.79 million) in the January-to-March period, while the net profit was just more than half the 299 million euros booked in 2019, the last unaffected period, the company said.
NORWAY
State fund posts 4% return
The country’s US$1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, posted a first-quarter profit thanks to strong stock markets, it said yesterday. The fund had a 4 percent return on investment, earning 382 billion kroner (US$45.65 billion) between January and March. “The rise of the equity market was to a great extent driven by the finance and energy sectors,” fund deputy chief executive officer Trond Grande said in a statement. While stocks earned a return of 6.6 percent, the fixed income portfolio had a loss of 3.2 percent and unlisted real estate had a positive return of 1.4 percent.
BANKING
Banks sign climate pledge
More than 40 global banks including Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc and UBS Group AG have signed a pledge to cut pollution from their portfolios and reach net zero emissions by 2050. The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, led by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, brings together several new and existing climate finance pacts involving a total of 160 companies responsible for US$70 trillion in assets.
TURKEY
Erdogan fires trade minister
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday fired Ruhsar Pekcan as minister of trade following allegations that she favored her husband’s company in government tenders. The president named Mehmet Mus, a parliamentary whip of the ruling Justice and Development Party, as new trade minister in a decree published in the Official Gazette. The OdaTV Web site over the weekend reported that Pekcan purchased disinfectants worth 9 million lira (US$1.1 million) from two companies owned by her husband. Pekcan denied any wrongdoing in a statement.
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
FUTURE GROWTH: TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei said customer demand for 3 and 5-nanometer technologies is so strong that it needs to spend on more capacity Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised this year’s capital expenditure to a record US$30 billion, as demand for advanced chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications is stronger than last quarter. The figure surpasses the chipmaker’s allocation in January of US$25 billion to US$28 billion. The investment is part of a three-year US$100 billion capital expansion plan that TSMC unveiled earlier this month. “As we enter a period of higher growth, underpinned by the multiple years of structural mega-trends of 5G-related and HPC applications, we believe a higher level of capital investment is necessary to capture the future growth opportunities,” TSMC
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
UNWINDING BIGGEST DEAL: Five years ago, Dell acquired VMware’s parent, EMC Corp, for US$67 billion, which helped the PC maker to branch out from its origins Dell Technologies Inc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its stake in VMware Inc, creating two publicly traded companies and raising cash to pay down debt. Its shares jumped on the announcement. The spinoff would unwind, at least in part, a consolidation created five years ago in Dell’s US$67 billion acquisition of VMware’s parent, EMC Corp. The spending spree helped Dell branch out from its origins as a PC maker, but left the company saddled with debt. VMware would distribute a special cash dividend of US$11.5 billion to US$12 billion to shareholders at the close of the deal, which is