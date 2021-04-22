Boeing Co on Tuesday announced that David Calhoun would remain chief executive officer potentially through 2028 as the aviation giant navigates a multiyear comeback following the 737 MAX scandal and the COVID-19 travel industry collapse.
Boeing raised the company’s retirement age for Calhoun to 70, ensuring a measure of continuity during a still-uncertain time in aviation and as questions linger over the company’s practices after two tragic MAX crashes claimed 346 lives.
Boeing, which has a standard retirement age of 65, cited Calhoun’s progress in “building regulator and customer confidence,” and enabling the 737 MAX to return to service following a 20-month grounding.
Photo: AFP
Changing Calhoun’s retirement age allows “for flexibility,” Boeing chairman Larry Kellner said at an annual meeting.
At the meeting, investors re-elected the company’s board and voted down proposals that would have given shareholders more influence on the selection of new board members and required additional disclosure of corporate lobbying practices.
“Under Dave’s strong leadership, Boeing has effectively navigated one of the most challenging and complex periods in its long history,” Kellner said in a news release.
“His dedication to renewing the company’s commitment to safety, quality and transparency has been critical in building regulator and customer confidence as Boeing returns the 737 MAX to service,” Kellner said.
Calhoun, 64, expressed confidence in a long-term aviation recovery once international flying and business travel returns. His top priorities are to finance Boeing’s capital budget and to reduce debt.
“I’m confident the cashflow will come back and be robust,” said Calhoun, who cited the global availability of COVID-19 vaccines as critical.
“I can’t pick a date,” he said. “We need the markets to come back, and I’m confident they will.”
However, Calhoun gave no timeframe on when the company would resume an investor dividend.
Shares of Boeing fell sharply, dropping 4.1 percent to US$234.06.
The company also said that chief financial officer Greg Smith, who is 54, would retire in July. Smith had previously been seen as a potential chief executive.
Calhoun was named chief executive in December 2019 as the company reeled from the scandal over the MAX.
Under Calhoun, Boeing slashed thousands of jobs and settled a US Department of Justice criminal probe on the MAX, agreeing to pay US$2.5 billion in fines.
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
FUTURE GROWTH: TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei said customer demand for 3 and 5-nanometer technologies is so strong that it needs to spend on more capacity Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised this year’s capital expenditure to a record US$30 billion, as demand for advanced chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications is stronger than last quarter. The figure surpasses the chipmaker’s allocation in January of US$25 billion to US$28 billion. The investment is part of a three-year US$100 billion capital expansion plan that TSMC unveiled earlier this month. “As we enter a period of higher growth, underpinned by the multiple years of structural mega-trends of 5G-related and HPC applications, we believe a higher level of capital investment is necessary to capture the future growth opportunities,” TSMC
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
UNWINDING BIGGEST DEAL: Five years ago, Dell acquired VMware’s parent, EMC Corp, for US$67 billion, which helped the PC maker to branch out from its origins Dell Technologies Inc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its stake in VMware Inc, creating two publicly traded companies and raising cash to pay down debt. Its shares jumped on the announcement. The spinoff would unwind, at least in part, a consolidation created five years ago in Dell’s US$67 billion acquisition of VMware’s parent, EMC Corp. The spending spree helped Dell branch out from its origins as a PC maker, but left the company saddled with debt. VMware would distribute a special cash dividend of US$11.5 billion to US$12 billion to shareholders at the close of the deal, which is